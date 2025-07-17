7 Star Wars Secrets Your Disney+ Subscription Includes for Free

For the longest time, Star Wars was perceived as just six movies. But even before Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, that simply wasn’t true. Small screen projects like the Droids or Clone Wars cartoons, plus the Ewok TV movies, ensured that there was so much more to Star Wars than just what ended up on the big screen (and that’s not even getting into the Expanded Universe material). That depth of Star Wars material has only increased since Disney’s been steering this franchise’s ship for over a decade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For fans of this saga, there’s no shortage of stuff to watch set in a galaxy far, far away. If one is looking for a handy dandy place to catch up on some of the under-seen corners of Star Wars, Disney+ is a prime locale. This streamer has seven especially juicy secret pieces of Star Wars media that, while obscure, reflect just how much can be housed under the Star Wars umbrella.

1) Extensive Behind-the-Scenes in the “Extras” Sections For Each Movie

Streaming has, alas, largely hampered the physical media market, a landscape where viewers could access so many cool behind-the-scenes extras. Having some of that material on Disney+ isn’t the same thing as having them on a DVD/Blu-Ray you specifically own. Still, it’s nifty that, unlike other streamers, Disney+ offers extra goodies like rare deleted A New Hope scenes for subscribers.

2) Alternate Versions of Familiar Stories

Another happy inclusion on Disney+’s Star Wars media is alternate versions of familiar movies. That includes a version of A New Hope in the Navajo language and (previously a home video exclusive) the “score only” version of The Last Jedi. The latter feature is an especially enticing creation since it allows one to appreciate the magnificent score John Williams created for The Last Jedi as well as director Rian Johnson’s prowess for visual storytelling.

Alas, not every Star Wars movie on Disney+ gets an audio commentary. At least, though, select Disney era Star Wars features received this treatment. If you’re keen, you can listen to J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson provide audio commentaries for The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, respectively, on the streamer. Johnson’s talk is especially illuminating given his long-standing passion for and experience with audio commentaries.

4) The Empire of Dreams Documentary

In 2004, as the Prequel Trilogy was winding down, an extensive documentary chronicling the creation of the original three Star Wars movies was released to DVD and television. Entitled Empire of Dreams, this magnificent behind-the-scenes feature had all kinds of great stories about making cinematic history, not to mention amusingly candid comments from George Lucas. Now it’s on Disney+ for all Star Wars fans to obsess over.

5) Vintage Droids/Ewoks/Clone Wars Shows

For all you Star Wars completists out there, Disney+ also houses some of the now non-canonical corners of the franchise’s television exploits. This includes the original animated Clone Wars show, which remains one of the best pieces of Star Wars media out there. Less revered are a pair of Ewok TV movies (one of them starring Wilfred Brimley) as well as an animated Droids program focusing on C-3PO and R2-D2. All the creative highs and lows of these enterprises are here for all to witness.

6) POV Videos for Star Wars Disney Rides

Can’t make it to one of the Disney theme parks to check out Galaxy’s Edge? This theme park land dedicated to the galaxy far, far away is now accessible on Disney+ thanks to a pair of ride point-of-view videos uploaded to the streamer. One takes viewers throughout Galaxy’s Edge as a land, while the other lets subscribers watch a POV of taking a ride on Rise of the Resistance. Now you can square off against Kylo Ren and his comrades from the comfort of your own couch.

7) Star Wars Biome/Vehicle Flythroughs

Whether it’s the sandy spaces of Tatooine or the lava surfaces of Mustafar, the various imaginative planets of Star Wars have always captured the imagination. Now, a series of shorts in the Star Wars Biomes series give viewers a chance to just sit back, relax, and soak in all the beautiful details of these planets. These little shorts are all about quiet ambiance. Removed from any traditional narratives, the gorgeous intricacies of these locales is immensely easy to appreciate. Plus, it’s just so soothing to watch relaxing versions of familiar, fun cosmic places.

Star Wars Biomes and other Star Wars materials are now streaming on Disney+.