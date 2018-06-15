Outstanding Star Wars Imperial Combat Assault Hovertank Hits The Vintage Collection

Hasbro has just added the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Imperial Combat Assault Tank / Hovertank Vehicle to The Vintage Collection, and it is easy to see why it was so popular at New York Toy Fair earlier this year. You can pre-order this beauty right here for $79.99 with free shipping slated for August.

The Imperial Combat Assault Tank may be from Rogue One, but has that vintage Kenner style in spades. One of the best things about it is the awesome weathering on the pant job – it looks absolutely fantastic. It also includes accessories like a pilot figure, cargo, and more. Definitely put a pre-order in for this one while you can, because it’s likely to sell-out quickly.

In addition to the Hovertank, Hasbro has also added the Z6 Riot Control Baton to The Black Series Force FX lineup. This is a 1:1 full scale replica modeled after the weapon from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It features light effects, movie sounds, a metal handle, vibrating motor, and prongs that actually flip-out automatically.

You can pre-order one of the batons right here while they last. It’s priced at $199.99 with free shipping slated for July. The official description reads:

“Kids and fans alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with roleplay items from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love.”

“Imagine wielding the electrifying power of the First Order Riot Control Stormtrooper with the Force FX Z6 Riot Control Baton from Star Wars The Black Series, modeled after the weapon from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. A true-to-story replica of one of the weapons of the First Order Stormtroopers from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, this authentically-designed Z6 Riot Baton is complemented by a real metal handle and flip-to-activate mechanism for full baton extension. The Force FX Z6 Riot Baton also features authentic movie sound effects, a vibrating motor on the baton handle, and a stand for display.”

