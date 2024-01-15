New Star Wars Rumor Getting Roasted by Fans

Fans are already roasting a new Star Wars rumor that suggests a What If...?-style series is in the works. The animated Marvel series wrapped up its second season at the end of 2023, releasing all nine episodes daily between December 22-30. What If expands the multiverse genre of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, offering new takes on familiar storylines and characters. For example, some episodes posed the questions, "What If... Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?" and "What If... Hela Found the Ten Rings?" It shouldn't be too surprising that the popularity of What If...? would seep into other franchises, with Star Wars the latest to reportedly be considering its own take.

The Hollywood Handle shared a rumor from scooper DanielRPK that states, "A 'WHAT IF...?' version of 'STAR WARS' is reportedly in the works at Disney." Naturally, this got a response from the faithful Star Wars fans, offering their suggestions on what story arcs a Star Wars What If show could take. Some pretty interesting ideas are shared, though we have to take this rumor with a big grain of salt until something more official comes from Disney or Lucasfilm. Though one can assume that if a What If...? Star Wars show does eventually get made, that it would join the Marvel version and all other Star Wars shows on Disney+.

Star Wars announces Mandalorian and Grogu movie

Star Wars fans do have some official news to be excited about, as The Mandalorian and Grogu are heading to the big screen. Last week, it was announced that The Mandalorian & Grogu, a movie starring the two protagonists of the Disney+ series, is set to head into production later this year. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau will direct the film, which will be produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni.

This new project is separate from the announced film that is coming from Filoni that is set to be a crossover between various series set during The New Republic, as Lucasfilm detailed how that project was part of a similar slate of big-screen experiences.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau shared in a statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, added.

Continue reading for the reaction from Star Wars fans about a possible What If...? series, including a spicy take from actress Rachel Zegler.