Star Wars Will Finally Explore Snoke’s History

At long last, Star Wars fans will finally get some answers about the enigmatic villain of the sequel trilogy, a character who has been shrouded in mystery even after death. Despite his death in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans will finally learn more about Supreme Leader Snoke thanks to the new series of Marvel Comics‘ Star Wars: Age of Resistance.

Snoke will be the focus of one of the four different issues, which will also focus on Rey, Kylo Ren, and Rose Tico. But Snoke might be the most intriguing considering there’s little information about the character.

The comic goes on sale in September and will focus on Snoke’s relationship with Kylo Ren after he managed to sway Luke Skywalker’s nephew to the Dark side. Check out the solicitation information and cover below:

Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Supreme Leader Snoke #1

“The Devil’s Apprentice!”

Writer: Tom Taylor

Artist: Leonard Kirk

Cover: Phil Noto

Supreme Leader Snoke’s brutal training of Kylo Ren begins. Will the sadistic Snoke break his tormented protégé? Or has he underestimated the son of Han and Leia?

Even though the fans are eager to find out about the character, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director has made it clear that the arch villain’s backstory has never been the main focus of the franchise and compared Snoke to the enigmatic presence of Emperor Palpatine in the original trilogy.

“In this particular story, it’s much more like the original trilogy, where with Snoke if you think about the actual scenes, if suddenly I had paused one of the scenes to give a 30-second monologue about who he was, it would have kind of stopped the scene in its tracks, I realized,” Johnson said during a BAFTA screening and Q&A for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. “Even though it could have been interesting, something that fans were interested in, as storytellers, we have to kind of serve what the scenes need to be.”

There’s a chance Snoke could return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and even actor Andy Serkis is eager to find out how it all turns out.

“I emailed [director] J.J. [Abrams] and said, ‘Let me know how things are going and how exciting it all is.’ Of course, I’m very keen to see how the family’s getting on,” Serkis explained in an interview with Hey U Guys. “Who knows, Snoke might come back, I’m not saying anything. I’m only making that up. I’m totally just rumor-spreading for the sake of it, but anything can happen.”

We’ll see what happens when Star Wars: Age of Resistance — Supreme Leader Snoke #1 hits stores on September 11th.