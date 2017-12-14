Get ‘Stars Wars’ Graphic Novels and Manga for 99 Cents Today Only

With the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi only hours away, Amazon has dropped the price of 25 popular Star Wars digital graphic novels and manga to only $0.99 today only. You can shop the entire sale here through the end of the day today, December 14th. Some of the top titles on the list include:

• Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1

• Star Wars Vol. 1

• Star Wars: Vader Down

• Star Wars: Poe Dameron Vol. 1: Black Squadron

• Star Wars: Journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Shattered Empire

• Star Wars: Princess Leia

• Star Wars – The New Hope Series (Manga)

In addition to the Star Wars graphic novels, Amazon is also running a big sale on over 200 Vertigo titles including Sandman, Lucifer, and Fables. You can shop the entire Vertigo sale here until December 18th.

