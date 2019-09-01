Taika Waititi Speaks Out on Directing Star Wars: The Mandalorian

The Star Wars universe is poised to make its first expansion into the world of live-action television in just a few months, as the launch of the Disney+ streaming service will also serve as the premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The new series from mastermind Jon Favreau and Lucasfilm legend Dave Filoni will finally explore the era set between the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, filling in some major holes that fans have been curious about since the sequel trilogy began four years ago.

But Favreau and Filoni are getting some major help behind the scenes in their efforts to bring Star Wars to the small screen, as it was revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi will also be helming an episode of The Mandalorian. Waititi, who will also voice the bounty hunting droid IG-11, spoke with The Star Wars Show about his efforts directing an episode of The Mandalorian.

“It’s one of those experiences that you just know isn’t going to happen, so you don’t even bother dreaming about it. So when you turn up, you’re like, oh, this is a dream I didn’t even know I had. And it’s come true,” said Waititi. “It was just very surreal and strange. We shot the whole thing in a very similar style to the original films. And so that stuff keeps it grounded in the universe. And then you know, we had like a lot of practical effects and a lot of creature design. And all of that — just to be on set around that stuff — there’s nothing like it.”

Waititi previously teased that his approach to the series would be very different from how he tackled Thor: Ragnarok, as there is a distinct difference in the storytelling in the Star Wars franchise compared to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” Waititi explained at a press event during the Television Critics Assocation’s winter press tour. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

The Mandalorian will premiere as part of the launch of Disney+ on November 12th.