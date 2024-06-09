The Acolyte and Better Call Saul Costume Designer Shares Giancarlo Esposito's Reaction To Her Star Wars Gig

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte debuted on Disney+ earlier this week, and the new series is set long before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. ComicBook recently got the chance to chat with costume designer Jennifer Bryan, and she explained how she went about designing a new set of Jedi robes. During the interview, Bryan also brought up that she's currently working on Vince Gilligan's new show. Previously Bryan was the costume designer for some of Breaking Bad and all of Better Call Saul. Of course, those shows feature Giancarlo Esposito who also plays Moff Gideon in the Star Wars universe. Bryan has a long history with Esposito and shared with ComicBook the actor's reaction to her Star Wars gig.

"Well, he knew actually when I was being considered for The Acolyte, and we were still working together on the last season of Saul, and he and I go way back. We go back to Spike Lee days in New York. So we've known each other when we're youngsters, and I kind of pulled him over and I was like, 'I got to talk to you. What do I do?' And he was like, 'You got to do it. You got to do it. You got to do it. There's no way.' I said, 'Okay, well I think I'm going to get it.' So, and he goes, 'Yep, whatcha talking about, there's no considerations right there.'"

"And then when I was in UK ... I think he came in for Star Wars Celebration ... But the hall, it's that comic con and the hall was so massive. I didn't get a chance to talk to him because there were so many thousands of people there. But yes, he was very supportive when he first heard that I was under consideration ... It'd be really cool if, I don't know how he could do it story-wise, if he could somehow get on The Acolyte ... a flash forward."

What Is The Acolyte About?

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+ with the third episode scheduled to drop on Tuesday, June 11th. Stay tuned for more from our interview with Jennifer Bryan.