The Book of Boba Fett: Jennifer Beals Didn’t Know Which Star Wars Show She Was Making

The Book of Boba Fett premiered on Disney+ today and it featured the long-awaited return of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. There were also many fun surprises in the episode ranging from a secret cameo by director Robert Rodriguez to teases about the return of Crimson Dawn. Fans were also excited about the debut of Jennifer Beals as Garsa Fwip, a Twi’lek who owns a cantina in Mos Espa called the Sanctuary. During a recent interview with Variety, Beals revealed she didn’t know which Star Wars project she filming.

“Are you kidding me?,” Beals responded when asked if she knew a lot about her character going into the role. “I mean, I knew about the character. But this is how good they are at the lockdown of secrets: Even when I first stepped onto the set, I didn’t realize that I was in The Book of Boba Fett. I just knew that I was getting to be part of this story.”

“I had to be reminded of what that was and who they are and where they’re from,” Beals added when asked if she was familiar with Twi’leks. “Dave Filoni is just extraordinary. He’s like a walking encyclopedia. Instead of relying on the internet – which, you know, I don’t know who the authors are of certain articles that I’m looking at – I would go to the source. I would go to Dave, and we would talk about character and how is this person different perhaps than the lineage that’s come before, and what has informed her experiences and then how does that change the way she looks or behaves – or dresses for that matter.”

“The team really went to the ends of the earth to make sure that not only were they incredibly light, but that they were balanced perfectly for my skull,” Beals said of her head-tails. “They were easy to keep on during the day. We could take them off during a break if I needed one. But [wearing them] just changes everything. It’s like this incredible crown of sensitivity and identity.”

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+. The second episode will drop on January 5th.