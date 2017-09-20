‘The Last Jedi’ Villain Reveals Why They’re Absent From Marketing Materials

The release of The Last Jedi is still three months away, but videos and magazine features have given audiences plenty of looks at the characters in the new film, with one notable exception. General Hux, played by Domnhall Gleeson, has been mostly absent from promotional materials, but the actor claims it’s because of the small role he plays in the overall story.

“I don’t think there was much out about [me] for the first one either,” Gleeson told Screen Rant. “I’m not one of the bigger characters – Adam [Driver], Oscar [Isaac], Daisy [Ridley] and John [Boyega] are up front and then it’s a big line of people ahead of me on the call sheet, so I certainly don’t take it personally. I think they know how to market Star Wars, so I’ll leave them to it.”

The Last Jedi will see not only the exploration of characters new to the franchise, but will also explore characters like Luke Skywalker and General Leia Organa, so Gleeson has a point about how crowded the film might feel.

Gleeson might claim “they know how to market Star Wars,” but The Force Awakens was intentionally marketed differently from the events of the film, with Rey’s heroic nature being downplayed to allow for a more surprising revelation of her abilities with the Force.

While Hux wasn’t the focus of the previous film’s marketing, his character did demonstrate he was an integral component of The First Order, carrying out Supreme Leader Snoke’s commands.

Whether Gleeson was playing Coy about his character or being candid, we’re sure to see plenty of General Hux when The Last Jedi lands in theaters on December 15.

