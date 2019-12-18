The Mandalorian Episode 7 Features New Member of Darth Maul’s Race

The Mandalorian dropped its Chapter 7 episode on Wednesday, giving its audience a chance to watch it ahead of the opening weekend for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In Chapter 7, not only is there a small tie to The Rise of Skywalker (which won’t be revealed here as Episode IX has not yet hit theaters) but there is also a tie to a popular character from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Darth Maul‘s Zabrak race appears in the episode — but that does not mean that any characters shown on Disney+’s The Mandalorian had a red face like the character but had another physical trait in common.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian Chapter 7 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the time since she was last seen on The Mandalorian, Gina Carano’s Cara Dune has taken up fighting for sport as a means to make some money. In a sequence which she is fighting, her opponent is of the Zabrak race, having the same horns emerging from his head. While he looked to have the edge on Cara Dune simply through his strength, Cara Dune ended up being a better fighter and bested him using the electric wire tethering them together for the duel.

Of course, Darth Maul is long dead by the time The Mandalorian is taking place. The Mandalorian is about five years after the story of the original trilogy wrapped up and 25 years before the rise of the First Order known from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It is all between Episode VI and Episode VII. The show has still managed to pack more than a few ties to the larger Star Wars universe known to fans of the movies and has one episode left to tie its own story together. As for how its famous Baby Yoda story will conclude and tie into the larger picture remains to be seen.

Are you enjoying The Mandalorian on Disney+? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.

The Mandalorian is available now on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Disney has also launched a gift subscription option for the holidays.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.