The Mandalorian Fans Are Torn Over Baby Yoda's Tiny Handcuffs
Star Wars: The Mandalorian's latest episode left fans feeling quite emotional. Warning Spoilers Ahead! "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" saw Grogu/Baby Yoda getting captured by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), which means folks are especially worried about the fan-favorite character's fate. After being captured, Grogu displayed an awesome use of power against some stormtroopers, but his Force powers tucker him out too quickly. Despite the fact that he's a sleepy little baby, Moff still clearly thinks of Grogu as a threat, which is why he had him put in handcuffs at the end of the episodes. However, the use of the adorable little cuffs have fans asking some big questions.
Many Star Wars fans took to social media today to gush over how cute the little handcuffs were while others want to know why such tiny handcuffs exist. Were they made specifically for Grogu? Did Moff just have tiny handcuffs laying around? We need answers, Jon Favreau! You can check out some of the tweets about the handcuffs below...
Can't Look Away
NOT THE BABY SIZED HANDCUFFS 😭😭 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/OWirHHgeMK— rach ♡ (@lovelydjarin) December 4, 2020
They're Pretty Cute...
Focus on the fun things, like Grogu’s itty-bitty handcuffs. So cute!— Michael Rex (@mikerexbooks) December 4, 2020
...But Also Hilarious...
cw // mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian
His little handcuffs are so funny pic.twitter.com/hdXUpNmeFP— Ar'ika ⎉ (@widowsoka) December 4, 2020
...And Sad!
Thinking of lil grogu sitting in a cell with handcuffs is ripping me apart pic.twitter.com/mSMaPt3iNC— Jinnie day 💎⁷ | ᵈ⁻² (@jklovehotel) December 4, 2020
We Have Questions
I may not know much about Star Wars lore (😳) so correct me if I'm wrong but I find it super convenient (funny) that the Empire has little handcuffs for #Grogu Like did Moff Gideon say "We're gonna capture this kid so go we better go make small handcuffs. That's an order" 😁😄 pic.twitter.com/cgDUUGB2dx— The DeCiphered Code (@DecipheredThe) December 4, 2020
Rude
the most disrespectful thing ive seen in the mandalorian was moff gideon putting grogu in those baby handcuffs like how dare u— dani djarin (@sharkydans_) December 4, 2020
Moff Crossed a Line
me watching moff gideon and his bitch boys put grogu in handcuffs pic.twitter.com/zRY43r07lq— 🗿jack🗿 (@BandieraJack) December 4, 2020
The People Want to Know
mando spoilers //
so did they make the handcuffs specifically for grogu or did moff gideon just have tiny baby handcuffs lying around?— bethany ✿ is reading ahsoka (@kenobiwithlove) December 4, 2020
This Will Not Stand
Anyone else upset that that placed Grogu in handcuffs and stunned him??? Like hold me back! #TheMandalorian #Grogu— Ray Muller (@R_Muller91) December 4, 2020
So Many Feels
Grogu in teeny handcuffs #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/g0NpR4VM1T— 🦔 (@_stevenwalker_) December 4, 2020