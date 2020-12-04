The Mandalorian Fans Are Torn Over Baby Yoda's Tiny Handcuffs

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's latest episode left fans feeling quite emotional. Warning Spoilers Ahead! "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" saw Grogu/Baby Yoda getting captured by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), which means folks are especially worried about the fan-favorite character's fate. After being captured, Grogu displayed an awesome use of power against some stormtroopers, but his Force powers tucker him out too quickly. Despite the fact that he's a sleepy little baby, Moff still clearly thinks of Grogu as a threat, which is why he had him put in handcuffs at the end of the episodes. However, the use of the adorable little cuffs have fans asking some big questions.

Many Star Wars fans took to social media today to gush over how cute the little handcuffs were while others want to know why such tiny handcuffs exist. Were they made specifically for Grogu? Did Moff just have tiny handcuffs laying around? We need answers, Jon Favreau! You can check out some of the tweets about the handcuffs below...