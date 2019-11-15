The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Thanks the Crew for Their Hard Work

Disney+ finally launched on November 12th and with it was the long-awaited premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars series. Disney opted to have launch day be the first time anyone could see the show’s premiere episode, which means the series didn’t have its glamorous Hollywood premiere until Wednesday night. Most of the cast and crew were in attendance at the big event, including Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular role in the show. Pascal recently took to Twitter to share a group photo from the event and praise the show’s crew.

“Shout out to the crew, to all of our departments, pre-principal-post, of #TheMandalorian who are the legs, the arms, the head, the heart, the soul, the eye balls, the eye BALL, the tentacles, the metal, the dust, the smoke, the bleeps, the bloops, the pew pews, the entire world building of this #StarWars story. We are held by your magic and fans would have none of it without you. Thank you,” Pascal wrote.

Many people commented on the photo, including The Mandalorian‘s own Ming-Na Wen.

“Great to meet u, Pedro!!,” Wen wrote.

The Mandalorian stars Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Ming-Na Wen, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+.