The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 Was Directed by One of the Directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Mandalorian Season 3 is welcoming some new directorial talent into the Star Wars family: Peter Ramsey, one of the co-directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse!

Peter Ramsey is the director of The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5, which goes by the title of "Chapter 21: The Pirate". Ramsey certainly didn't choose the shallow end of the pool with his first big Star Wars TV episode: the storyline of Chapter 21 sees the planet Nevarro and its High Magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) get invaded by Pirate King Gosian Shard, who is looking for payback against Karga and his old friend Din Djarin – aka "Mando" (Pedro Pascal).

What unfolds in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 is nothing less than an all-out skirmish on the streets and in the skies of Nevarro, between the Pirates and The Tribe of Mandalorians, led by Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). It's easily one of the more intricate and exciting battles we've seen in the Star Wars TV Universe, as it featured Mandalorians in all their combative glory. A lot of the shots and sequences in this episode were also major highlights of The Mandalorian Season 3 trailers, which should be a major feather in the cap of Peter Ramsey, as it quickly puts him up on the level of fan-favorite Star Wars TV directors like Deborah Chow, Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Robert Rodriguez.

Who Is Peter Ramsey?

While Peter Ramsey certainly got breakout opportunity in his career thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but his career goes much further back than that.

Ramsey cut his teeth as a storyboard artist, starting all the way back in 1989. He did work on some of the most visually memorable films of that era, including franchise B-movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child and Predator 2; franchise reboots/remakes like Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Shadow, and Casper, as well as any number of acclaimed hits from the 1990s including Backdraft, Mortal Kombat, Batman Forever, Men In Black, and Godzilla,

Ramsey got more high-profile work going into the 2000s, working with the biggest and breakout directors of films like Being John Malkovich and Adaptation (Spike Jonze), Fight Club and Panic Room (David Fincher), or Cast Away and Minority Report (Steven Spielberg). By the late 2000s Ramsey landed doing animated movie work at DreamWorks, on acclaimed projects like Shark Tale, the Shrek series, Monsters vs. Aliens, and others. In 2009 DreamWorks gave Ramsey a directorial opportunity with a Monsters vs. Aliens TV movie, followed by the 2012 theatrical feature Rise of the Guardians. After that cult-hit film, Ramsey got to work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; clearly, winning the Oscar and gaining another massive cult following has helped him make the jump to directing some major live-action work. The Mandalorian Chapter 21 proves that he's more than qualified for it.

Is Peter Ramsey Directing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are the co-directors of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Peter Ramsey is not part of the creative/producing team on the film. Clearly he's been too busy...

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.