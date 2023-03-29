The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 Teases The Return of a Major Star Wars Villain
Star Wars: The Mandalorian has brought back the recurring series big bad, and fans are hyped about the reveal. "The Pirate" is putting the chess pieces on the board for later in the season, and that means Moff Gideon is going to have something to say about all that Mandalorian harmony that's been going on. Now, it seems as though Star Wars Rebels' Imperial Super Commandos might be on the way. That's an exciting prospect for fans of the animated series. All of these Star Wars shows have gone out of their way to acknowledge the long history of this franchise and The Mandalorian is no different. Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito has been teasing the wild action this season for months now. It's almost here.
"Yes, it's assumed he is behind bars. I think we could have an opportunity to see him escape those chains that bind him," Esposito said to ET Online. "We want to see a guy who is a mastermind who has an idea for the future that no one else has. And so, we want to know what that is and we want to know if that's good or bad."
"I keep holding onto this idea that he really wants to save this galaxy," the actor added. "Of course, everyone does. But everyone assumes he just wants to control it. So, let's find out if that's true or not."
Did you love the big reveals in this episode? Let us know in the comments down below!
