The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 makes a major change to The Way of The Tribe – one that few Star Wars fans expected, or at least expected to see this soon.

(SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

In The Mandalorian Chapter 21: "The Pirate" Greef Karga (Cal Weathers) finds his new flourishing community on Nevarro become the target of retaliation by Pirate king Gorian Shard, who had his forces beaten down by both Karga and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in the Season 3 premiere. In order to call in the cavalry, Karga gets a message out to the New Republic captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung), who tracks down Din Djarin and The Tribe for help that the New Republic will not provide on its own.

Needless to say, The Tribe is not initially overflowing with enthusiasm to go out and risk their lives for either the New Republic or Greef Karga – the same man they battled back in Season 1, in order to save Mando – but they ultimately agree to the fight. Nevarro is saved thanks to The Tribe's efforts and sacrifices, and Karga rewards them with a renewed home (and new lands) on Nevarro.

The Armorer witnesses the strength of all the Mandalorians fighting together and surprises Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) by demonstrating that her dogmatic faith in "The Way" is not as rigid as we thought. The Armorer calls Bo-Katan in for a private meeting in her old, destroyed forge on Nevarro to make the point that her simple forge and the ornate forge back on Mandalore were different types of the same righteous tool of the Mandalorian people. After Bo-Katan confessed to seeing a Mythosaur in the Mines of Mandalore, The Armorer it to be the omen of a new era, and Bo-Katan a symbol of someone who has walked in two worlds of Mandalorian culture and belief. The Armorer anoints Bo-Katan as a "chosen one" of sorts – a leader who can go out and gather all Mandalorian factions into one people again – without having to wear her helmet!

(Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Indeed, Bo-Katan Kryze gets the milestone honor(?) of being the first to keep the company of The Armorer's Tribe without a helmet; needless to say, she turns everyone's heads when she returns to the Tribe showing her face. The Armorer lets The Tribe know that times are changing, and they will change with it – but how this major shift in faith plays out remains to be seen.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming new episodes on Disney+.