The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 Has Star Wars Rebels Fans REACTING to SPOlLER's Live-Action Makover
Star Wars: The Mandalorian had a major live-action cameo in Episode 5 of Season 3. Fans have been over the moon about how much Star Wars Rebels has made it into the larger picture. Zeb just up and appearing out of nowhere during "The Pirate" has people absolutely vibrating. The character was even played by Steve Blum in live-action too. So, there's an extra special moment of having the voice actor bring his creation to life. Now, it remains to be seen where we'll see the Rebels veteran next as he's a part of the New Republic in this show. A lot of fans thought that maybe Ahsoka could bring an even bigger reunion. But, nothing is for sure at this moment! Check out his new looks right here.
Last week people got another big return as Ahmed Best debuted as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq in the main timeline. He thanked fans on the official Star Wars Twitter account. "Star Wars fans on social media, thank you so much for everybody who ever rocked with me. I am more of a fan than I am a person in these movies and I have always been, always will be," Best said during the video. "I get just as excited when every new Star Wars thing drops, when people show up on stage at [Star Wars] Celebration and I'm more of a Star Wars news junkie than anything else. So I'm right there with you, thank you, and let's keep loving this thing."
#StarWarsRebels MainCharacter Zeb Live Action Debut in #TheMandalorian S3E05 Damn We #StarWars Fans Eat Great pic.twitter.com/G0YprNhimf— Stefan ( DnD Honor Among Thieves Hype) (@Nerdpower88) March 29, 2023
How do you feel about the new design? Let us know in the comments down below!
The man is back. What a time.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Spoilers#TheMandalorian #StarWars
Zeb Orrelios in live action pic.twitter.com/8WUfxtu70f— Atom (@theatomreview) March 29, 2023
Most times you will ever see the credits pointed towards
YES ITS LIVE ACTION ZEB #TheMandolarian #StarWarsRebels pic.twitter.com/m411vg5GGV— Jgarss (@Jgarss_) March 29, 2023
There's the meme!
#themandalorian SPOILERS— tony | MANDO + TBB SPOILERS (@KENOBlDJARlN) March 29, 2023
Literally pointing at the screen
Me when I heard Zeb Orrelios’ voice: #Mandalorian #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/63RdfEMfwZ— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) March 29, 2023
Rebels fans eating
#TheMandalorian spoilers— amanda (@K3NOBIS) March 29, 2023
He's finally back
#TheMandolarian spoiler— Chicago Vince (@ChicagoVince) March 29, 2023
A lot of people couldn't believe it
ZEB CAMEO🔥 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/lGO9iQEfAs— sanmeyo (@sandeep_sanmeyo) March 29, 2023
Amazing moment
Mandalorian spoilers— Stop yelling at me for spoilers it was an accident (@kellswheeliebin) March 29, 2023
