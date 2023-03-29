The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 Has Star Wars Rebels Fans REACTING to SPOlLER's Live-Action Makover

Star Wars: The Mandalorian had a major live-action cameo in Episode 5 of Season 3. Fans have been over the moon about how much Star Wars Rebels has made it into the larger picture. Zeb just up and appearing out of nowhere during "The Pirate" has people absolutely vibrating. The character was even played by Steve Blum in live-action too. So, there's an extra special moment of having the voice actor bring his creation to life. Now, it remains to be seen where we'll see the Rebels veteran next as he's a part of the New Republic in this show. A lot of fans thought that maybe Ahsoka could bring an even bigger reunion. But, nothing is for sure at this moment! Check out his new looks right here.

Last week people got another big return as Ahmed Best debuted as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq in the main timeline. He thanked fans on the official Star Wars Twitter account. "Star Wars fans on social media, thank you so much for everybody who ever rocked with me. I am more of a fan than I am a person in these movies and I have always been, always will be," Best said during the video. "I get just as excited when every new Star Wars thing drops, when people show up on stage at [Star Wars] Celebration and I'm more of a Star Wars news junkie than anything else. So I'm right there with you, thank you, and let's keep loving this thing."

#StarWarsRebels MainCharacter Zeb Live Action Debut in #TheMandalorian S3E05 Damn We #StarWars Fans Eat Great pic.twitter.com/G0YprNhimf — Stefan ( DnD Honor Among Thieves Hype) (@Nerdpower88) March 29, 2023

How do you feel about the new design? Let us know in the comments down below!