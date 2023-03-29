The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 Features a Cameo by a Major Star Wars Rebels Character

A fan-favorite Star Wars Rebels character makes their live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 5. SPOILERS for The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 5, "Chapter 21: The Pirate" follow. Star Wars Rebels fans have been anticipating seeing the heroes of that show, the members of the rebel cell calling themselves Spectres make the jump from animation to live-action. Ahsoka Tano was among the first characters to go from Star Wars animation to live-action, having been a main character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and a guest in Star Wars Rebels before Rosario Dawson played the character in The Mandalorian. Star Wars Rebels characters Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla, and the droid Chopper will appear in live-action in the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+

However, another Star Wars Rebels character beat Sabine and Ezra to live-action. That character is Zeb Orrelios.

(Photo: Lucasfilm, Disney+)

Zeb Orrelios cameo in The Mandalorian

Zeb appears in the scene where Carson Teva receives Greef Karga's holo message. He's the big purple alien in the New Republic camp.

Zeb doesn't do much in the scene other than listen to Carson consider what to do about Greef's request for aid from the New Republic. Still, the realization of Zeb in live-action via CGI is impressive, especially with Star Wars Rebels voice actor Steve Blum returning to voice the character again.

Who is Zeb Orrelios in Star Wars?

Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios is a Lasat, born on the planet Lasan, which the Lasats believed to be their homeworld until they discovered their true home hidden among the hyperspace lanes. Up until then, the Lasats were believed to be near extinction after the Empire devastated Lasat, similar to what they did to Mandalore.

Zeb had been a member of the Lasat Honor Guard, where he learned to fight with his bo-rifle. After the Empire came to Lasan, Zeb joined up with the Spectre cell located on Lothal, aiding them in their harassment of the local Imperial government. Once the Spectres joined up with the wider network of rebels that would form the Rebel Alliance, they began taking on larger threats. Zeb eventually became a member of the Rebel Alliance's High Command and, based on this episode of The Mandalorian, continued to serve with the New Republic after the Galactic Civil War ended.

Will Zeb appears in the Star Wars: Ahsoka series?

With Zeb appearing in The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels fans might naturally wonder if he'll reunite with Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla, Chopper, and Ahsoka Tano in the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+. With Ahsoka shaping up to be practically a direct sequel to Star Wars Rebels, it would make sense.

However, having a CGI character like Zeb as part of the main cast would likely be expensive, which may lead to Zeb being excluded from the adventure. He may show up briefly, but his serving in the New Republic armed forces and having the responsibilities that go with that role could provide a narrative reason for him not joining the Spectres reunion.

The Mandalorian Season 3 releases new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+. Ahsoka is expected to debut later this year.