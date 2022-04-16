The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Nicolas Cage Meets The Mandalorian in Funny New Promo

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is hitting theatres next week, and it will see Nic Cage playing “Nick Cage,” a fictionalized version of himself who is hired by a billionaire named Javi to attend his birthday party. Javi is being played by Pedro Pascal, who is best known for starring in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The social media accounts for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent have been having some fun promoting the film, and their latest video shows “Nick Cage” going up against Mando.

“Plot twist: Javi is the Mandalorian and Nick Cage is now part of the Star Wars universe. Watch #MassiveTalent in theaters April 22 – get tickets now,” the tweet reads. You can check out the fun video below:

ComicBook.com‘s Patrick Cavanaugh called The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent “a charming and authentic celebration of Nicolas Cage” in his review, which is exactly why we’ve been brushing up on the actor’s filmography. You can check out our Month of Cage streaming guide HERE. In honor of the upcoming release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, ComicBook.com is hosting a Twitter watch party TONIGHT, April 16th, for Ghost Rider at 9 PM CT. Tweet along using the hashtag #MonthOfCage!

Cage has been answering a lot of questions this month in honor of his upcoming movie. Yesterday, it was revealed that the actor wants to be in a Muppet movie. Cage also took part in a Reddit AMA last week and shared some fun facts about his career. He revealed his favorite Nic Cage movies, shared that he wanted David Lynch to appear in Massive Talent, and said he’d be down to make a Face/Off 2. One fan asked if Cage had any dream roles, and the actor revealed he’d like to play Jules Verne’s, Captain Nemo.

As for The Mandalorian, the third season has wrapped filming. Aside from the return of Pascal in the titular role and the news that Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd will be joining the series, not much is known about the upcoming season. However, many big names in Star Wars are expected to appear at Star Wars Celebration next month, including The Mandalorian‘s Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon).

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is hitting theatres on April 22nd. Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to return to Disney+ for Season 3 later this year.