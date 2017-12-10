ThinkGeek Saved Some of the best Deals for Last

Today is the last day to take advantage of ThinkGeek’s holiday sale that drops the price of over 180 popular items by as much as 70%. There will likely be deals stretching on until the last minute, but if you want to avoid paying for expedited shipping, you’ll want to place an order before11:59 pm EST on December 10th. Standard shipping is free with orders of $75 or more, and we definitely have a few suggestions to get you started:

• Super Mario Bros. Holiday Sweater – $29.99

• Marvel Thor Winter Hat – Exclusive – $9.99

• Star Wars Wampa Cave Snow Globe – $19.99

• D20 String Lights – $12.99

• Wonder Woman Ladies’ Lace-Up Sneakers – $34.99

• Star Wars R2-D2 Coffee Press – $29.99

• Light-up Pikachu Slippers – $22.99

• Star Wars Death Star Tree Topper Ornament – $79.99

• Star Trek Spock Oven Mitt – $11.99

There a tons of additional deals where this came from, so head on over to ThinkGeek to browse them all. You can also jump right to their featured deals, or hit up their deals on apparel and holiday decor.