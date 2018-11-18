Following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead show will be live to recap the AMC series and preview what’s coming with exclusive insider info.

On Sunday night, The Walking Dead will return Michael Cudlitz in director form after he played Abraham Ford through four seasons. As the Whisperers get closer and become more of a threat, After the Dead will offer up information on how the Whisperer stories played out in comics and which characters fans should be most worried about, as well as discuss the upcoming The Walking Dead movies.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×07 is titled, “Stradivarius.” The official synopsis for Stradivarius reads, “Carol seeks out an old friend living alone in a wilderness teeming with walkers; survivors make the perilous trek to a new home.” The episode is directed by former Abraham Ford actor Michael Cudlitz on a script from Vivian Tse.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.