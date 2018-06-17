Chris Hardwick on Rumors Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan Are Leaving ‘The Walking Dead’

Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick doesn’t seem to have much knowledge on Andrew Lincoln or Lauren Cohan‘s future with The Walking Dead.

Despite hosting the zombie show’s recap series on Sunday nights, Hardwick claims he prefers to stay in the dark on the behind-the-scenes aspects to maintain his genuine experience when hosting. Hardwick was directly asked about the rumors of Lincoln and Cohan exiting The Walking Dead while appearing on Conan to promote his Walking Dead off-season Talking show.

“They really think that I know and I don’t. I don’t have an inside track on any of it because I don’t want things spoiled so they don’t tell me that stuff,” Hardwick said. “I used think that Talking Dead, people were like, ‘Why you gotta have a show that’s talking about another show?’ And I’m like, ‘First, I don’t like your tone. Second of all, it’s like therapy for Walking Dead!’ Things happen on the show, you get upset, and my dumb face comes on, and I’m like, ‘Everything’s okay! This person’s alive in real life, it’s not a documentary.’”

Hardwick has always claimed that experiencing the show for the first time with the audience helps him maintain his enthusiasm and reactions for his Talking Dead episodes.

“When things happen on the show, if you hear these rumors that are going around, which I don’t know if they’re true or not but when you hear these rumors and people get really upset,” Hardwick went on. “Then they yell at me and I realize, I’m not therapy for Walking Dead. I’m Walking Dead customer service! That is different where people are like, ‘I know you didn’t do this but you represent the company so double f— you!’”

Still, some fans don’t believe he has nothing to do with the inner working of The Walking Dead, sending an abundance of hate mail when they’re not happy with the show. Luckily, his wife is nearby to toughen him up.

“One night I was getting particularly beaten down on some Walking Dead websites,” Hardwick said. “People just got really angry. My wife was falling asleep, it’s dark, the dim glow of my laptop is glistening off my ashen, horrified face. My wife rolls over and she goes, ‘What’s going on?’ I go, ‘People being mean to me on the Internet!’ She goes, ‘What are they saying?’ I tell her, ‘Well, juggalonuts420 said that I’m a s— salad and I don’t know if that’s like a bed of lettuce with poop on it or like a bunch of poops mixed together, I don’t even know what’s happening anymore!’ I’ll never forget this moment. She goes, ‘Well don’t read that!’ I go, ‘It’s my job!’ She very sweetly rolls over, just rubs the hair around my ear, and just goes, ‘Well, maybe you should stop being such a little b—-!’ True story.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.