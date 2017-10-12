Here’s the Deal on Carol and Ezekiel in ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8

Are Ezekiel and Carol going to be a thing when The Walking Dead returns? The best way to find out is hearing straight from the source.

Khary Payton and Melissa McBride, who play King Ezekiel and Carol, respectively, are reluctant to admit anything will become official when The Walking Dead returns. However, the two did admit there is a strong bond and relationship packed with feelings forming while talking to EW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, he clearly likes her,” Payton said. “He clearly has a thing for Carol. Now the question is, it takes two to tango, man. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, that Carol is a tough nut to crack.”

Carol, on the other hand, will continue to distance herself from connecting with anyone too closely. The character has expressed such a desire since Season Six, when she ventured out of Alexandria solo to avoid having to kill to protect. Still, her rule might do more than bend in Season Eight. It just might break.

“I think she totally appreciates him and she’s trying to be standoffish because it hurts,” McBride said. “It hurts to get close to people. When you get close to people, you have to fight for them. So she’s trying to maintain distance with anyone until she can resolve this gobbledy-doo in her head one way or another about having to kill.”

Ezekiel has his work cut out for him, clearly. “She appreciates him,” McBride added. “And I think that tugs on her in one way where it’s very endearing, and another way where it gets on her nerves because she doesn’t want to be pulled.”

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.