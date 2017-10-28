Chandler Riggs Can See Carl Being Negan On ‘The Walking Dead’

Many see The Walking Dead’s Carl as Rick’s eventual successor, but what if it were Negan instead?

That was the topic of discussion at Walking Stalker Atlanta. where Carl actor Chandler Riggs was asked if he would become Negan’s right-hand man in a scenario where he outlived Rick.

“That would be awesome! That would be really cool,” Riggs said. “Actually, in Episode 7 of last year, there was a few minutes during Negan’s power trip over Carl, there’s a few times where Carl was very admiring of Negan’s power. I did a few subtle things in there to hint at him possibly going down that path.”

It’s understandable, especially as he saw his father being stepped on constantly by the charismatic tyrant.

Luckily for the group, Carl seems more inline to take Rick’s mentoring more to heart, if and when the day comes that Ricks isn’t around anymore. Riggs was asked if he would be up for taking over as the leader if that happens, and Carl seems more than ready.

“I would hope so, that’d be awesome,” Riggs said. “Top bill character? I will gladly take that role!”

Riggs and the rest of the cast is ready to turn the corner after a season of oppression from Negan and the Saviors, and audiences likely feel the same way.

“Season Seven was all about building up and getting everyone ready to fight against Negan,” Riggs told Triple J. “…And this season is going to be lots of explosions, lots of killing, a lot more Negan. Lots of fighting, lots of cool stuff. It’s really really fun this season.”

Now it is Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom that are the aggressors, and Riggs feels a little bad for some of the new characters coming in.

“We’ve had a few characters this season who I feel so bad for, because they’re coming in in the midst of all the war and the craziness with the explosions and everything,” Riggs said. “I mean I definitely feel like an OG or a veteran because I’ve been on since I was 10.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC at 9 PM EST.