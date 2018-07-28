Chloe Dykstra Issues Statement After AMC Reinstates Chris Hardwick

In the wake of AMC reinstating Chris Hardwick to his various hosting duties including Talking Dead, actress Chloe Dykstra issued a statement on social media, speaking out in response to Wednesday’s news.

Dykstra’s statement comes after AMC investigated claims of Hardwick’s alleged abuse, in which they said they found no sufficient evidence and felt confident in returning him to his television shows. In it, she calls to move forward and not push back against Hardwick or AMC.

Read her statement below:

I originally wrote my essay so I could move on with my life, and now I intend to do so. Thank you, again, to those who have supported me during this. pic.twitter.com/sjBEKGpY7v — Chloe Dykstra (@skydart) July 26, 2018

“I have been adamant since I came forward with my essay that I never set out to ruin the career of the person I spoke about. I could have provided more details, but chose not to,” Dykstra wrote. “I have said what I wanted to say on the matter, and I wish to move on with my life. For that reason, I chose not to participate in the investigation against the person I spoke of. I do not believe in an eye for an eye, and therefore I have only shared my evidence with those who I felt should see it.”

Dykstra went on to write that her original statement was to clear the air on a “false narrative” that had been spread about her, referring to her alleged black listing that came from Hardwick, and that she wanted to share her story of emotional abuse “so others might not feel so alone.”

She also referred to the text messages between her and Hardwick that were posted on TMZ:

“Reaching out to him over text made me vulnerable, and ultimately ended up in a tabloid article where said texts were chopped up and spun to discredit me.”

In the end, Dykstra said she’s committed to working with RAINN and other organizations that aid survivors of abuse, and called for the end of name calling and death threats.

Dykstra originally penned an essay that she quietly published on Medium which quickly gained traction on social media. Though it never named Hardwick, it became clear that he was the subject of her allegations of emotional abuse and sexual assault.

Hardwick was since removed from AMC programming and replaced by Yvette Nicole Brown for his routine moderating duties at San Diego Comic-Con.

Neither side produced evidence proving or exonerating said allegations, but it seems like all parties are ready to move on.