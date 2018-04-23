AMC has released the preview for Fear The Walking Dead 4×03, “Good Out Here.”

Per the official synopsis:

Madison and Morgan try to help Nick find inner peace; a quest for revenge exacts its toll on the group.

Nick, who used to be the first to wander, has been left traumatized by the dam explosion and no longer strays outside the walls of his community.

He’ll cross paths with Morgan, whose mind is now clear after having wrestled with his bloodlust in season 8 of The Walking Dead.

“I don’t kill,” he says in the preview, adopting his familiar mantra from the flagship series.

That puts Morgan at odds with the Fear survivors, who are now strays after having lost their home and possibly Madison, who might be dead.

Madison is conspicuously absent from the present scenes, popping up only in the above preview in the warmer “before” era — the time before the Clark family lost their home at the baseball stadium, likely a result of their clash with new enemy group known as the Vultures — and actress Kim Dickens is tight-lipped about Madison’s fate.

Asked if fans should be worried, Dickens told The Hollywood Reporter:

“You know what? This is the way we tell the stories. [laughs] I can’t give away anything about that. I can’t tell you to worry or not worry,” Dickens said.

“The storytelling is magnificent this season. We’re playing with time in a very unique way. The characters are changing from what you have seen before. That’s all I can tell you for now. You’ll have to remain worried and wait to find out, week to week. You can’t even stream it, which I like! It gets harder, week to week.”

As Madison’s fate remains up in the air, Morgan and his newfound allies, John and Althea, will butt heads with the Clark siblings and Strand and Luciana, who believe the trio to be colluding with the Vultures after finding a familiar spray-painted flags among their possessions.

Fear The Walking Dead airs episode 4×03 Sunday, April 29 at 9/8c on AMC.