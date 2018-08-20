‘Fear The Walking Dead’ 411 Preview Teases New Characters

AMC has released the preview for Fear The Walking Dead 411, ‘The Code,’ which introduces new characters to the spinoff series. Per the official synopsis:

Morgan’s journey is derailed by some new acquaintances.

After parting ways with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in the midst of a deadly storm, Morgan sets off alone as he aims to head home to Alexandria, Virginia and reconnect with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Morgan’s travels bring him to a well-stocked and maintained truck stop. “Hey, who are you, and what is this place?” he asks into a radio. He comes face-to-face with a shotgun-toting, wheelchair-bound survivor (Daryl “Chill” Mitchell), who has ties to the cap-sporting truck driver (Mo Collins) who says succinctly, “You can’t protect what’s yours, it ain’t yours.”

Also joining the series is Aaron Stanford, who is seen being rescued from hungry walkers as he’s tied up with a burlap sack over his head. “You got a point to life, or you lookin’ for one?” he asks Morgan as he rides shotgun.

Whatever his deal, he looks to get Morgan into trouble with the same people that captured the mysterious traveler: Morgan is seen in the same predicament, hands tied and knocked down a hill, straight into the path of a pack of walkers.

Still on the way are two other newcomers, played by Stephen Henderson and Tonya Pinkins, with the latter emerging as a new human threat.

Little is known about the new crop of characters, but our friends at Skybound described Mitchell’s character as “no-nonsense but hilarious,” and Stanford’s character as “an entrepreneur with a great secret” who will attempt to integrate with Collins and Mitchell’s characters. Henderson’s beat-up character was described only as a “kind survivor” who will be encountered by Luciana (Danay García) sometime this season.

During San Diego Comic-Con, García teased the back half of Season Four is filled with “a lot of comedy” and “a lot of drama,” promising “the stakes are really high.”

“We have to overcome nature, that’s hard to do. We have to wait until the storm passes to keep going and funny things happen,” García told Collider. “Characters will come up and they bring so much to the show and a different perspective of how to survive, and that really adds to this second half. It just fills the second half with so much life, because we lost so much.”

Fear The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.