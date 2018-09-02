On Sunday night, AMC will air the twelfth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×12 is titled, “Weak.” The official synopsis for Weak reads, “June helps when Al’s health deteriorates. Meanwhile, Morgan searches for friends lost in the storm.” The episode is set to introduce more new faces to the growing zombie drama on AMC, leaving a few of its regular faces sidelined to focus in on certain characters’ journeys.

Episode 4×12 is directed by Fear the Walking Dead‘s Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo. The actor had previously directed in theater, however, Sunday night marks his directorial debut on television.

“We went through the processes, I asked our producers, Dave Erickson, possible for me to shadow, and they agreed,” Domingo told ComicBook.com. “I shadowed Andrew Bernstein towards the end of the season for two episodes, and I was really just mentored by one of the best television episodic directors I think around.

“So from there, the next season, I met the showrunners, then new showrunners Andrew [Chambliss] & Ian [Goldberg] both they knew of my longings, Michael Satrazemis and the producers, they were so on board, without a doubt, for me to direct this season. But they also wanted to make sure that I had everything that I needed.

“So. they gave me an episode towards the end of an episode toward the end of the season, Episode 4×12. They just gave me the whole first half to continue to learn, to watch, to question, to ask questions from my lighting department, camera department, PA’s, you name it, but everyone. So I treated it as my conservatory, so by the time I got to my episode, I think that, I know that I was ready, and I knew I had the entire cast, crew, producers, rallied behind me to make sure I had an exceptional episode.

“I do count this episode, especially my first, as it really is, it really did take that village, and that village to really help even empower me and embolden to create a good episode. I feel so proud of it, but I see the work of everyone, and everyone’s best work in it.”

