‘Fear The Walking Dead’ 414 Previews Released

AMC has released scenes from the next Fear The Walking Dead, ‘MM 54.’ Per the official synopsis:

Difficult decisions lead the group into uncertainty; Alicia delivers on a promise to Charlie.

As the group slowly reconnects, Morgan (Lennie James) has found his way back to Al (Maggie Grace), June (Jenna Elfman), and now Luciana (Danay García) after forming a tepid alliance with brewer Jim (Aaron Stanford) and trucking grifter duo Wendell (Daryl Mitchell) and Sarah (Mo Collins).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pack of survivors are pursued by the mysterious and vengeful Filthy Woman (Tonya Pinkins), who tells Morgan over walkie talkie, “I’m making you stronger. You lose people, you lose yourself,” before using the high-powered guns on Al’s stolen S.W.A.T. van to assault Sarah and Wendell’s 18-wheeler.

Despite leaving the episode on a nail-biting cliffhanger, previews for episode 414 reveal everyone makes it out of the vicious attack in one piece — for now.

“We need to keep moving away from the things that want to eat us,” says Jim, who has been holed up in his brewery since the dawn of the apocalypse and is subsequently unsuited for the outside world and its many dangers.

In the wake of the crash, and with gnawing walkers nearby, Jim is half out the door despite Morgan’s warnings he wouldn’t get far.

“You know what? I’ll take my chances,” Jim says, stopped in his tracks by an insult lobbed by Sarah.

“You wouldn’t even be here if Mo-Mo hadn’t saved your ass from those meat-munchers. You owe the man.”

“For what? We all got shot at because he brought us back here,” Jim says, laying blame on an already guilty Morgan. “Because he wouldn’t listen to what that wacko said. She wants him, not us.”

The Filthy Woman’s fixation on a soon-to-unravel Morgan will continue to play out as episode 414 takes a look into the history of the wacko, a staunch supporter of the belief that helping weakens the survivors of this world.

‘MM 54’ picks up with the survivors in a tense gun-to-gun standoff with the Filthy Woman before they move into the city, where they find themselves trapped by a horde of walkers with no apparent means of escape.

Fear The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.