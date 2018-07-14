‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Morgan Takes the Lead in New Mid-Season Premiere Photo

A new look at Fear The Walking Dead‘s season 4 mid-season premiere puts the spotlight on Morgan (Lennie James), who can be seen overlooking an array of items including his pocket-sized “The Art of Peace” book.

James’ Morgan is expected to serve as new series lead in the wake of the devastating losses of Madison (Kim Dickens) and Nick Clark (Frank Dillane), who were both killed off in the first half of the season. A season 4B press release distributed last month notes the series now stars “Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also gaining a bigger narrative focus is series veteran Alicia, the sole surviving member of the Clark clan.

“She’s realizing that she is on her own and is figuring out how she can keep the memory of both Madison and Nick alive,” co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told EW. “And a big part of what she’s going to be asking herself is whether she can fill Madison’s shoes and how that’s possible for her moving forward.”

The second half of the season sees Morgan’s camp — series newcomers John Dorie (Dillahunt) and Althea (Grace) — and Alicia’s camp, comprised of Strand (Domingo), Luciana (Garcia) and June (Elfman), attempt to move forward together and battling the forces of nature after the annihilation of Mel (Kevin Zegers) and the Vultures, whose underhanded tactics brought about the fall of the survivors’ idyllic baseball stadium community.

Alicia, Strand and Luciana will be tasked with moving forward knowing the deprived lengths they were driven to as they sought to avenge Madison’s fiery sacrifice — and without that thread, the trio may find their continued partnership difficult to maintain.

“We’re going to find each of them in a different place, but they’re all going to be kind of grappling with the same fundamental question,” Chambliss said. “They spent so much of their time on this revenge quest and it was the thing that united the three of them, but now without that, it’s really kind of asking the question of how they relate to each other.”

Fear The Walking Dead will debut a new look at the second half of season 4 Friday, July 20 at San Diego Comic-Con, ahead of its Sunday, August 12 mid-season premiere on AMC.