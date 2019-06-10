John Dorie Is in Danger in Fear the Walking Dead 503 Preview

AMC has released the preview for Fear the Walking Dead 503, “Humbug’s Gulch.” Per its official synopsis:

June and Dorie take shelter to hide from a threat, but a misunderstanding with a desperate survivor leads to trouble; Alicia and Morgan face a dangerous obstacle.

John (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman) remain on the hunt for the missing Althea (Maggie Grace), abducted by persons unknown, and the group finds themselves cut off at almost every turn by an increasingly worrisome amount of roadblocks.

“We can say we’re going to the wild, wild west,” co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told EW. Teased co-showrunner Ian Goldberg, “You ain’t seen nothing yet. If you watch season 4 carefully, we may have previewed in season 4 the location of where episode 503 will take place.”

The hint is in the episode’s title and is tied to a certain gunslinger.

Despite the growing amount of resistance facing Morgan (Lennie James), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and their crew as they strive to help strangers in need, the characters continue to push forward despite finding themselves in dangerous territory contaminated by radiation.

“Thematically, it’s a season about redemption,” Goldberg said Sunday at the ATX Television Festival. “These are all characters who have been brought together and there are things they have to make up for from the past. They’re choosing benevolence and going out in the world and helping people.”

Also returned was Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades), who was unconvinced Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) is a changed man. Believing the selfish Strand wanted to claim Daniel’s plane for himself, Daniel turned Strand away — leaving him alone and frustrated.

“The most important thing for him, I believe, was to determine why he wanted to stay alive. He lost his wife and he lost his daughter,” Blades said. “I think the character ended up understanding that there must be some purpose for him being spared.”

The question for Daniel now, Blades added, is “how does he integrate to the new group?”

Fear the Walking Dead 503, “Humbug’s Gulch,” premieres Sunday, June 16 at 9/8c on AMC.