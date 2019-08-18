On Sunday night, AMC will air the tenth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fifth season. There are seven episodes remaining in the current back half of Season Five, leading to the Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead which will trail the Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 finale by a week.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×10 is titled, “210 Words Per Minute.” The official synopsis for 210 Words Per Minute reads, “Morgan and Grace search an abandoned shopping mall for supplies and to fulfill a dying man’s wish. There, the mission quickly turns to a fight for survival. Meanwhile, Dwight’s resolve to be a better man is tested.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode will follow up on the slight time jump after the Mid-Season Five finale. In it, Morgan and Grace will develop a bond as the group’s efforts to help others lead them down a path which will test their desire to do so. Dwight’s story will be similar, in that he will come face to face with part of the new villainous group.

Episode 5×09 ended on a dark note, introducing Logan as the villain of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5’s back half. The villain, who first appeared early in Season 5, offers up Negan-like vibes as he takes what is his and has a powerful army backing him. However, rather than going to war, Morgan, Dwight, and the rest of the group are looking for a different sort of resolution to their dispute.

“The thing that excites us about building that community is it’s really going to allow these characters to be comfortable enough with each other to confront some of the demons that they’re still holding onto,” Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told UndeadWalking. “And that’s a lot of what we’re going to see as we continue on with this convoy and as we continue on with the rest of this season.”

What do you think of the current season of Fear the Walking Dead? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.