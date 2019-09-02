Reactions to Latest Fear the Walking Dead Call the Show “Unwatchable”

Some Fear the Walking Dead viewers are calling the Walking Dead spinoff “unwatchable” after Sunday’s 512, “Ner Tamid.”

“I honestly don’t know how this show can’t be cancelled,” reads a tweet from one viewer responding to the Walking Dead‘s latest reaction discussion thread on Twitter. “No story, no direction, no character depth. Only lasted a few mins tonight.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

I honestly don’t know how this show can’t be cancelled. No story, no direction, no character depth. Only lasted a few mins tonight. #unwatchable — 𝔉𝔞𝔯𝔬𝔫 (@faronrahn72) September 2, 2019

Reactions to the back half of Fear’s fifth season haven’t been favorable: viewers took to Twitter after the series’ midseason premiere earlier this month to call Fear “the worst show on TV right now,” with some threatening to stop watching in the face of episodes considered slow-moving or uneventful.

Last week’s “You’re Still Here” was plagued by similar criticisms from fed up viewers calling that episode “damn boring.”

“Done with the show. Just done,” reads one tweet published Sunday. “Poor writing, poor villains, just boring.”

The episode centers on Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) lending a helping hand to Rabbi Jacob Kessner (Peter Jacobson), who suffered a crisis of faith before straying from his doomed congregation.

Some viewers singled out Nisenson, whose former Vulture Charlie boarded the series in Season 4, praising the young actress as “amazing.” Others took favorably to Jacob, who has become the 37th member of the traveling band of survivors led by Morgan (Lennie James).

In their mission to spread altruism and help needy strangers, the survivors are forced to keep one step ahead of Logan (Matt Frewer) and his gang of heavily armed thieves. Still ahead this season are new characters portrayed by Holly Curran (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Colby Minifie (The Boys).

Slide 1

Shit just like the writers and showrunners — Saif Alkhalaileh (@SaifAlkhalaileh) September 2, 2019

Done with the show. Just done. Poor writing, poor villains, just boring. — Frank A. Kadar (@FrankAKadar) September 2, 2019

Slide 2

where is the story is going !

The first half of the season was about fixing the plane the second half is about oil !

This actors deserve better writing !

We need new showrunners . @AMC_TV @valhallapics @Skybound @JWSAPAN #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/CWtepk6UrQ — zack sammy (@zacksammy4) September 2, 2019

You should’ve continued — Da_Skeptunes (@Robin_Volpi) September 2, 2019

Slide 3

Best of all because Charlie was in the entire episode, I loved his performance, he has really evolved to our beautiful little killer I love her are Badass !! 💞 pic.twitter.com/o6FCspoZof — ℬ𝓊𝓇𝓇𝒶𝓀𝓊 𝒪𝓇𝒾𝑔𝒾𝓃𝒶𝓁〖ゴクウブラック 〗 (@Goku48578716) September 2, 2019

@AlexaNisenson nothing but good things to say about this episode! Awesome job 👊🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #FearTWD — Derek de Castro (@twdecastro) September 2, 2019

Slide 4

I’ve gave it numerous chances since the beginning. I’ve tried to like it since I enjoy the Walking Dead, but this show isn’t even worth being background noise. Hopefully, the new show they’ve talked about will be better. I doubt it could be worse than FTWD. — thisdude (@robb26101) September 2, 2019

So much of Fear seems like TWD 2.0 — Landy Taylor (@landytaylor1) September 2, 2019

Slide 5

Wasn’t crazy about the last two but I liked this one; it had some interesting scenes (like the ladder balancing act) and I really like the rabbi. — Nick Grimes (@NickGrimesReact) September 2, 2019

Very good episode of #FearTWD tonight! Great to see @Official_PeterJ again. — Daniel Fugate (@df2506) September 2, 2019

I love Rabbi Jacob. What a great addition to our #FearTWD squad https://t.co/jKxIrM0y7Q — Sonya Iryna (@sonyairyna) September 2, 2019

Slide 6

#FearTWD you lost me when you killed off the best characters is the franchise. I miss Madison and Nick so much. Season 5 has been god awful. At first it was about building a plane and now they need oil? Every actor is fantastic but the script is so lousy. — Evan (@EvtheTitan) September 2, 2019

#FearTWD This show was way better before all the key characters died! Now it’s soo boring, no stories… just self centered drama 🙁 really sad! Where’s Nick, his mom…. — MHL (@Mahela30) September 2, 2019

This season has no stakes, no drama, no memorable villain, no direction… Season 4 looks god-tier compared to Season 5, the three stooges running the show have somehow outdone themselves 🙂 #FearTWD — Noah (@ohnoahh_) September 2, 2019

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. Follow the author @cameronbonomolo on Twitter.