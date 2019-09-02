The Walking Dead

Reactions to Latest Fear the Walking Dead Call the Show “Unwatchable”

Some Fear the Walking Dead viewers are calling the Walking Dead spinoff "unwatchable" after

Some Fear the Walking Dead viewers are calling the Walking Dead spinoff “unwatchable” after Sunday’s 512, “Ner Tamid.”

“I honestly don’t know how this show can’t be cancelled,” reads a tweet from one viewer responding to the Walking Dead‘s latest reaction discussion thread on Twitter. “No story, no direction, no character depth. Only lasted a few mins tonight.”

Reactions to the back half of Fear’s fifth season haven’t been favorable: viewers took to Twitter after the series’ midseason premiere earlier this month to call Fear “the worst show on TV right now,” with some threatening to stop watching in the face of episodes considered slow-moving or uneventful.

Last week’s “You’re Still Here” was plagued by similar criticisms from fed up viewers calling that episode “damn boring.”

“Done with the show. Just done,” reads one tweet published Sunday. “Poor writing, poor villains, just boring.”

The episode centers on Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) lending a helping hand to Rabbi Jacob Kessner (Peter Jacobson), who suffered a crisis of faith before straying from his doomed congregation.

Some viewers singled out Nisenson, whose former Vulture Charlie boarded the series in Season 4, praising the young actress as “amazing.” Others took favorably to Jacob, who has become the 37th member of the traveling band of survivors led by Morgan (Lennie James).

In their mission to spread altruism and help needy strangers, the survivors are forced to keep one step ahead of Logan (Matt Frewer) and his gang of heavily armed thieves. Still ahead this season are new characters portrayed by Holly Curran (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Colby Minifie (The Boys).

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. Follow the author @cameronbonomolo on Twitter.

