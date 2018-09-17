‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Showrunners on Who Alicia Found

Fear the Walking Dead ended with a smile for Alicia Clark when she discovered something or someone on her journey across Texas.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×14 follow! Major spoilers!

After detouring from their original desire to find Morgan Jones and the group of survivors, Alicia found herself leading Charlie to Galveston, Texas where she would be able to see a beach for the first time. However, they ultimately stumbled upon John Dorie’s hat, its owner, and Victor Strand if co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss’ comments are any indication.

“Well, I’ll say right now we’ve just seen the hat,” Chambliss told EW. “People will have to watch next week to see who exactly is on the other side of that river. But you’ve probably got it figured out. For us, what we liked about the story was Alicia feeling like every effort she’s made to find the people she cares about ending in failure, and it’s her trying to take control of the world and just say, “I want to do one good thing for you, and I know I can get you to the beach,” and then being rewarded through that act of help by finding the hat and ultimately who’s on the other side of that water.

“What we’ll see next week is that Alicia’s decision to help Charlie and what that brought her is something that will actually serve as inspiration for some other characters going forward, particularly the idea that Alicia and Charlie — these two characters who episodes ago were in a place where they were thinking about killing each other — are now actually working hand in hand.”

The safe bet is that Alicia and Charlie have indeed stumbled upon their friends, given Colman Domingo’s sentiments regarding the cast of survivors coming back together before the season comes to a close.

“I think we’re going to see some sort of reassembling of some of the cast, and their going to be challenged even more so by a really dark presence,” Domingo told ComicBook.com earlier in Season Four’s second half. “Maybe. There’s the big bad, I think it’s probably our first time we had a really big bad. But they’re going to be challenged by this, and this force is going to possibly destroy them, or somehow they’ll come through it in a better way. But they’re really going to be at this huge cross roads as a group.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.