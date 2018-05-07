‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 4: Buried

On Sunday night, AMC will air the fourth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×04 is titled, “Buried.” The official synopsis for Buried reads, “Al’s questioning uncovers some surprising truths about the group’s past. John Dorie receives unexpected news.” The episode will be heavily driven by the shocking death in Episode 4×03 one week prior. Spoilers for the previous episodes follow!

In the wake of Nick’s death, Alicia’s group tries to press on while finally opening up to Althea. While Althea’s motives for collecting information remain a bit unclear, the survivors of the baseball stadium will open up about the day which lead them to their current scenario. However, the group pushes on as a whole as they pursue their common enemy.

In the past timeline, which is narrated by the survivors in the present, the group struggles with their decision to stay at the baseball stadium or leave as Mel and his vultures have a looming presence. It’s clear these groups are not going to get along despite Madison’s best efforts but how bad things will get between them is yet to be seen. Clearly, they will escalate to a point that Nick wanted nothing more than to kill the man who claimed he had been raising little Charlie.

To watch Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×04 online, head over to AMC’s official website after it airs. The network offers free viewing with a cable or satellite provider log in. Originally airing at 9 pm ET, a replay of the Fear the Walking Dead episode will follow Sunday’s Talking Dead recap show.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.