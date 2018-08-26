AMC will air the eleventh episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season on Sunday night.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×10 is titled, “The Code.” The official synopsis for The Code reads, “Morgan’s journey is derailed by some new acquaintances.” The episode is directed by Tara Nicole Weyr on a script from Alex Delyle and Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss.

The episode will be centered around Morgan Jones encountering a new group of characters played by new cast members making their Fear the Walking Dead debut. The new roster includes Mo Collins, Daryl Mitchell, and Aaron Stanford.

“We’re going to meet some new faces [in Episode 4×10] who are going to lend a very different flavor to the show. There’s going to be a lot of comedy,” co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW. “Episode 4×10 was a very dark episode and with the Episode 4×11, it’s going to be much lighter in tone and a lot of that will come from some new cast additions that we’re excited for people to check out.”

Based on the preview for Episode 4×11, seen in the video above, Morgan’s new acquaintances might not be tremendously friendly upon their first encounter. As much has become an expectation in the Dead universe. So, will Fear the Walking Dead follow the traditional path of introducing new characters for its surviving group to fight or will the theme of “hope” continue and possibly forge a friendly new relationship?

If the most episode, Close Your Eyes, is any indication, sworn enemies might be able to put their differences aside in favor of coming together in an effort to survive. With Alicia Clark leading the example by forgiving young Charlie for killing her brother, Morgan Jones might just follow such a lead with the new characters coming in Sunday’s new episode…or there will be some new Vultures in town.

