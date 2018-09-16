On Sunday night, AMC will air the fourteenth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×14 is titled, “MM 54.” The official synopsis for MM 54 reads, “Difficult decisions lead the group into uncertainty. Meanwhile, Alicia delivers on a promise to Charlie.” With Alicia having returned to the series after being sidelined for a couple of episodes, her relationship with Charlie will continue to grow.

“This is the journey I’ve wanted for Alicia for such a long time,” Alicia Clark actress Alycia Debnam-Carey told ComicBook.com. “There were some reasons that I finally wanted her to have to grapple with and the audience will see the hurt, where her mind was at, and if she could change and grow and come out of it.”

In fact, Alicia has found it in her heart to forgive Charlie for the murder of Nick, a reflection of what Madison Clark would have wanted. “They’re more companions, and I think also Alicia has allowed herself to forgive Charlie,” Debnam-Carey said. “She’s being able to let that go, just such a release for her so she can move forward with a new passion. But they are companions and there is a bizarre almost sister-like bond. It’s almost as if Charlie is representative of a younger Alicia and Alicia has now taken on the role of Madison.”

Of course, Episode 4×13 left fans with a cliffhanger in which Fear the Walking Dead‘s dark new villain took shots at Morgan and his group of survivors on their semi truck. The cast, however, has been promising hope for the survivors through the back half of Season Four. With three episodes remaining, it’s about time some of the comes to fruition.

“I think we’re going to see some sort of reassembling of some of the cast, and their going to be challenged even more so by a really dark presence,” Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo said. “Maybe. There’s the big bad, I think it’s probably our first time we had a really big bad. But they’re going to be challenged by this, and this force is going to possibly destroy them, or somehow they’ll come through it in a better way. But they’re really going to be at this huge cross roads as a group.”

MM 54 is directed by Lou Diamond Phillips on a script from Anna Fishko and Shintaro Shimosawa.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.