The Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead Fans React to Latest Romance

Sunday’s Fear the Walking Dead 505, “The End of Everything,” caught up with the missing […]

By

Sunday’s Fear the Walking Dead 505, “The End of Everything,” caught up with the missing Althea (Maggie Grace), who was captured by a member of the CRM organization that will later be responsible for the disappearance of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

The tight-lipped soldier, at first ironically nicknamed “Happy” by the inquisitive Al, later reveals her name to be Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon). When pressed with Al’s go-to questions — what’s your name, where you’re from, what you’ve seen — Isabelle is reluctant to reveal details, personal or otherwise, saying only she’s committed to carrying out her job.

Isabelle wants the tape recorded by video journalist Al, who is on the verge of unraveling the sprawling conspiracy behind this militaristic community. “We are a force who are not living for ourselves or for now,” Isabelle says of the CRM organization. “You have your stories already making every day the past. We have the future.”

Undeterred by Isabelle’s stoic demeanor, Al slowly pulls more and more information: Isabelle and late partner Beckett, the black-clad soldier discovered by Al in a reanimated state in the Season 5 premiere, were on a supply run for water purification.

The soldier will keep her secrets, but warns Al the shadowy organization is just as dangerous as it is far-reaching.

“The place I’m from, I’m not gonna tell you where it is, I’m not gonna tell you what its called,” Isabelle says. “But there is something I will tell you. It’s bigger than me. It’s bigger than you, it’s bigger than all of us.”

“Because it’s the future,” Al says.

That’s right. “We’re the past,” Isabelle says. “And right now it’s the only thing that matters.”

Their time together carries over the night. When she’s softened, Isabelle admits, “I would have much rather met you before all of this. Or maybe whatever it’s gonna be after. You get it.”

After reclaiming the tape, Isabelle says she has to kill Al in the name of “operational security.” Even with the gun readied, she can’t bring herself to pull the trigger.

“I want you to live. Don’t chase this story. Do not try to find me,” Isabelle warns. “I hope you get back to your friends and that you can all get home somehow. My name is Isabelle. I’m from Indiana. And I got to see the prettiest thing I’ve seen since the end of everything.”

With that, they kiss. Isabelle then takes off in a refueled helicopter, confident Al will keep her secrets. Whether or not Al and Isabelle cross paths again in the future remains to be seen, but audiences are already shipping the potential coupling:

