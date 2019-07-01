Fear the Walking Dead Fans React to Latest Romance

Sunday’s Fear the Walking Dead 505, “The End of Everything,” caught up with the missing Althea (Maggie Grace), who was captured by a member of the CRM organization that will later be responsible for the disappearance of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

The tight-lipped soldier, at first ironically nicknamed “Happy” by the inquisitive Al, later reveals her name to be Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon). When pressed with Al’s go-to questions — what’s your name, where you’re from, what you’ve seen — Isabelle is reluctant to reveal details, personal or otherwise, saying only she’s committed to carrying out her job.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Isabelle wants the tape recorded by video journalist Al, who is on the verge of unraveling the sprawling conspiracy behind this militaristic community. “We are a force who are not living for ourselves or for now,” Isabelle says of the CRM organization. “You have your stories already making every day the past. We have the future.”

Undeterred by Isabelle’s stoic demeanor, Al slowly pulls more and more information: Isabelle and late partner Beckett, the black-clad soldier discovered by Al in a reanimated state in the Season 5 premiere, were on a supply run for water purification.

The soldier will keep her secrets, but warns Al the shadowy organization is just as dangerous as it is far-reaching.

“The place I’m from, I’m not gonna tell you where it is, I’m not gonna tell you what its called,” Isabelle says. “But there is something I will tell you. It’s bigger than me. It’s bigger than you, it’s bigger than all of us.”

“Because it’s the future,” Al says.

That’s right. “We’re the past,” Isabelle says. “And right now it’s the only thing that matters.”

Their time together carries over the night. When she’s softened, Isabelle admits, “I would have much rather met you before all of this. Or maybe whatever it’s gonna be after. You get it.”

After reclaiming the tape, Isabelle says she has to kill Al in the name of “operational security.” Even with the gun readied, she can’t bring herself to pull the trigger.

“I want you to live. Don’t chase this story. Do not try to find me,” Isabelle warns. “I hope you get back to your friends and that you can all get home somehow. My name is Isabelle. I’m from Indiana. And I got to see the prettiest thing I’ve seen since the end of everything.”

With that, they kiss. Isabelle then takes off in a refueled helicopter, confident Al will keep her secrets. Whether or not Al and Isabelle cross paths again in the future remains to be seen, but audiences are already shipping the potential coupling:

Slide 1

As soon as she saw Isabelle’s face, I saw that kiss coming from a mile away. Al’s face said it all. #FearTWD #FearTheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/sYQWJyvGAk — Brittany Rivere (@Rivere7) July 1, 2019

I’ve been waiting for that kiss this whole damn episode! FINALLY! #FearTWD — Alison (🇨🇦) (@ggreeneyes1975) July 1, 2019

Slide 2

Al & Isabelle were totes vibing the whole ep though. If anything could be sweet in the zombie apocalypse, the kiss was it. I doubt it was specifically timed that way, but a good ep to end #PrideMonth. #FearTWD — Ashi (@tehashface) July 1, 2019

Happy to Al: “I want you to live. Don’t chase this story. Do not try and find me. I hope you find your friends and you can all get home somehow. My name is Isabell.”

AND THEN THEY KISSED! OMG!!!! #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/uRltYxFWXR — StarryMag (@StarryMag) July 1, 2019

Slide 3

That kiss was unexpected but also expected. So cute! #FearTWD — Beatriz Luna 🌙 (@bluegreenbea) July 1, 2019

Just kiss 💋 and say goodbye ….. or kill Al #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/hEepbpbTA6 — Life_with_Nadine (@Nadine_Campbell) July 1, 2019

Slide 4

Three years of lesbians supporting this show and we finally got a kiss from two total strangers who just met and then parted and one of them was not Alicia lmao! This show. #Feartwd — river talesien (@RTalesien) July 1, 2019

#FearTWD Raise your hand🖐🏼if you guessed the 👭 scene with Isabella & Al from the get go. Can you say, Cliché? — David Martinez (@DavidXigxag69) July 1, 2019

Slide 5

#HappyThea I seriously enjoyed “Happy” aka Isabelle and Al now just DON’T KILL THEM!!! #FearTWD

gif by @ popchoc.tumblr pic.twitter.com/4dCV6oh4V5 — Tanagariel will love Lexa ∞ ⚔🆑 (@Tanagariel) July 1, 2019

Slide 6

I can’t get over how gay Fear the Walking Dead was tonight. I’m so gd Happy.#FearTWD — 🌈 Fedora the Explorer 🌈 (@spitt_fyre) July 1, 2019

I’m going to need more Al and Isabelle ASAP #FearTWD — Jen🎩 (@spnwin) July 1, 2019

Slide 7

Fear the Walking Dead had the best send-off to Pride month that any gay little heart could’ve asked for. Now I can rest easy. #FearTWD — ☕Cod Brood Covfefe☕ (@KungFuCandii) July 1, 2019

Slide 8

To the people who are shocked that “Al is gay,” are you fucking kidding me? Seriously? First of all, I had her pegged from the beginning. Secondly, why does it matter if she’s gay or straight? That was a perfect moment no matter who she was kissing! #FearTWD — Summer 🦋 (@IamBatMILF) July 1, 2019

Fear of the walking dead had a little bit of gay pride in this episode. Kudos 👭👬🏳️‍🌈#FearTWD — Magali Acevedo (@novemberbella16) July 1, 2019

Slide 9

Althea stans THRIVING this episode. We get a backstory, an Al-centric episode, a potential gay romance, all while working on the most important storyline in both shows… #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/jP5huPWFSN — Noah (@NoahhIsSafe) July 1, 2019

I don’t know why people it’s so happy about a another gay character and a lesbian romance in #Feartwd dear

This it’s will end in tradegy as always.

It’s kinda obvious.

This will end bad. — Nidias (@hallazone) June 29, 2019

Slide 10

Crossing fingers that TPTB of #FearTWD don’t make the same mistake with Al and Isabella as #TWD did with their LGBTQ characters … killing them off, one by one.



Representation matters for my friends.



And I hope we see Isabella again in #FTWD. — Mama Haught (@connybiesinger) June 30, 2019