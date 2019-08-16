Fear Fans Think The Walking Dead Hinted at Madison Clark’s Return

The Walking Dead

A tweet from the official Walking Dead Twitter ignited suspicions the account was hinting at Madison Clark‘s (Kim Dickens) return to Fear the Walking Dead.

In response to a tweet urging Fear to “bring back Madison,” @TheWalkingDead tweeted a photo of Dickens’ Madison, writing, “As close as we can come [at the moment].”

Adding to suspicions is the choice of photo, taken from Season 3 episode “Teotwawki,” when action revolved around Broke Jaw Ranch: the photo shows Madison stood near a barbwire fence, leading some to believe the photo is hinting at painted trees that include imagery of what appears to be barbwire and flames.

The trees surfacing in Fear Season 5 are suspected to be the work of Madison, who seemingly perished among flames in the midseason 4 finale, “No One’s Gone.” Madison’s daughter and the last-surviving member of the Clark family, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), is currently investigating the artist behind the trees.

“She says she wants to find that person, and I think she’s interested in meeting someone who’s capable of creating beauty in this world,” showrunner Andrew Chambliss told TV Insider when asked about the artist’s identity. “We will find out who that person is, and people will just have to watch to find out the answer to that question.”

Dickens said in March she’s open to a return but expressed doubts the retooled Fear would revisit Madison.

“As far as I know, she’s dead,” Dickens told MovieWeb. “It was the part I’m most proud of. Helping build that show from the beginning, across three different countries, that character was something I felt I had grown my whole career to get to play. I’m so proud of it, and it ended too soon for what I wanted, but there were a lot of changes over there creatively. I can’t imagine they would want to revisit Madison, but she was a great character. I’m so proud of it.”

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

