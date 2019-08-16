Fear Fans Think The Walking Dead Hinted at Madison Clark’s Return

A tweet from the official Walking Dead Twitter ignited suspicions the account was hinting at Madison Clark‘s (Kim Dickens) return to Fear the Walking Dead.

In response to a tweet urging Fear to “bring back Madison,” @TheWalkingDead tweeted a photo of Dickens’ Madison, writing, “As close as we can come [at the moment].”

As close as we can come atm pic.twitter.com/YzYM0H6BFr — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 14, 2019

Adding to suspicions is the choice of photo, taken from Season 3 episode “Teotwawki,” when action revolved around Broke Jaw Ranch: the photo shows Madison stood near a barbwire fence, leading some to believe the photo is hinting at painted trees that include imagery of what appears to be barbwire and flames.

The trees surfacing in Fear Season 5 are suspected to be the work of Madison, who seemingly perished among flames in the midseason 4 finale, “No One’s Gone.” Madison’s daughter and the last-surviving member of the Clark family, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), is currently investigating the artist behind the trees.

“She says she wants to find that person, and I think she’s interested in meeting someone who’s capable of creating beauty in this world,” showrunner Andrew Chambliss told TV Insider when asked about the artist’s identity. “We will find out who that person is, and people will just have to watch to find out the answer to that question.”

Dickens said in March she’s open to a return but expressed doubts the retooled Fear would revisit Madison.

“As far as I know, she’s dead,” Dickens told MovieWeb. “It was the part I’m most proud of. Helping build that show from the beginning, across three different countries, that character was something I felt I had grown my whole career to get to play. I’m so proud of it, and it ended too soon for what I wanted, but there were a lot of changes over there creatively. I can’t imagine they would want to revisit Madison, but she was a great character. I’m so proud of it.”

Very true!!! Don’t ever remember a shot of Madison standing next to barbed wire!!! The trees look more like barbed wire. They wouldn’t be Stars since they have a line connecting them all!! — NocBro Nation (@NocbroNation) August 14, 2019

“atm” means something. She has to return. Omg. #BringBackMadison — mig (@heal_swine) August 14, 2019

I’m ready to take back everything I said about Fear s4 and 5, ONLY, if this ”atm” is what I think it is. — Lali (@lalisbackup) August 14, 2019

Yes we all want Madison to return. But I guess they know lmao — mig (@heal_swine) August 14, 2019

PLEASE don’t just leave this tease and never address it again. Madison is the true face of Fear and let’s face it, the fear is gone and the show is all about hope and helping people. Madison was just doing that in S4. Let her and Alicia continue their work. #BringBackMadison — floW (@WoIfen) August 14, 2019

At the moment? That’s right sweeties. I’ll be back. 😘 — Madison Clark (@MadisonClark212) August 14, 2019

Doing what the FTWD writers can’t: serving fans. We stan.



Thank you! #BringBackMadison — mig (@heal_swine) August 14, 2019

“ATM”???? — Nick Aaron (@MischiefMaker4) August 14, 2019

Madison has to return. They need to save the show. — mig (@heal_swine) August 14, 2019

YOOOOO “ATM”?!?!! OH MY SHIT WHAT THE SHIT — Grevorr (@grevorr) August 14, 2019

atm??? BRING BACK MADISON — Cruella De Vil (@RpgCruella) August 14, 2019

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.