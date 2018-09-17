‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Just Marked a Character For Death

On Sunday night’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, a character was marked for death with a walker bite.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×14 follow!

After Morgan Jones lead the group to a hospital in Austin, Texas, walkers got the best of their quickly made barricades. The herd broke in and caused trouble for the group, including beer maker Jim who had never killed a walker before. After being tossed through a panel of glass, Jim jammed a pair of scissors into the walker’s skull but it was too late.

The walker had bit Jim.

Moments later, Jim and the group made their way to the rooftop of the hospital where he injury was evaluated. Jenna Elfman’s June discovered it was in fact a walker bite and Jim’s time was now limited.

For now, Jim lives on, but like The Walking Dead’s Carl Grimes (and ironically enough, The Walking Dead‘s Jim), he has been bitten in a place where amputation cannot provide a cure or temporary solution. With a bite on his back, there is no hope for the character introduced earlier in Fear the Walking Dead‘s second half.

While Martha, the villain whose name was revealed in Episode 4×14, has not yet killed any of the survivors in Morgan’s group, this strike certainly seems to have been her doing. Still, Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo promises ComicBook.com that there will be flashes of hope before the season comes to a close.

“I think we’re going to see some sort of reassembling of some of the cast, and their going to be challenged even more so by a really dark presence,” Domingo said. “Maybe. There’s the big bad, I think it’s probably our first time we had a really big bad. But they’re going to be challenged by this, and this force is going to possibly destroy them, or somehow they’ll come through it in a better way. But they’re really going to be at this huge cross roads as a group.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.