‘Fear’ Star On Theories Madison Is Related To ‘The Walking Dead’s Rick Or Daryl

New Fear The Walking Dead star Lennie James thinks it would be “interesting” if leading lady Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) ends up being related to The Walking Dead‘s Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

Asked by HollywoodLife if he’s heard of theories linking the southern born Madison to Walking Dead characters like Daryl or Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), James answered, “This, genuinely, this is the first time I’ve ever heard that particular theory.”

“Yeah, I’ve never heard it,” James said. “I’ve heard other theories about Madison and who she might be or who she might evolve into being, but I’ve not heard of any blood tie to either Rick or Daryl.”

James is likely referring to popular beliefs Madison will someday become bald-headed villainess Alpha, leader of The Whisperers, an antagonistic pack of bad guys from Robert Kirkman’s ongoing comic books who menace the good guys after the conclusion of the war with Negan.

While the actor isn’t privy to any sort of familial relation to Madison and a Walking Dead character, he feels “it’d be quite good fun if she was a kissing cousin of Daryl.”

“That would be interesting,” James said. “I could see that causing some sparks and putting the cat amongst the pigeons! Genuinely I’ve never heard that theory before, but if I had to vote for one I’d quite like to see how confusing it could get if she was related to Daryl.”

Madison, a Los Angeles guidance counselor turned pro zombie slayer and hardened survivor, was born and raised in Alabama.

Actress Kim Dickens finds herself squarely in the related-to-Daryl camp, telling journalists at San Diego Comic Con she chooses to put stock in the theory.

“I think Madison is, probably, might be related to Daryl Dixon,” Dickens said.

She also told ComicBook.com she’s “up for anything,” offering an enthusiastic “yeah!” when asked if she’s game to transform into Alpha.

Heading into Fear The Walking Dead season 4, Madison and her children, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Nick (Frank Dillane), are holed up in a Texas baseball stadium, where they’ll come across a new threat and new potential allies alike — one of whom is James’ Morgan Jones, who leaves The Walking Dead behind after Sunday’s season finale.

The Walking Dead wraps up season 8 Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC, immediately trailed by the Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premiere.