Shocking ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Death Given ‘The OC’ Treatment

Fear the Walking Dead shocked its fans on Sunday night when it killed a key character out of nowhere, a moment which has now been given The OC’s “MMM Watcha Say?” treatment by fans.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×03 follow. Major spoilers!

In the moments leading to the end of Fear the Walking Dead‘s episode on Sunday night, Nick Clark took a moment to reflect on the flower bed he once laid down in during a slightly better time in his life. While admiring the flower in his hand, a gun sounded and a bullet pierced his chest. The character and his fans were shocked to see that the traitorous little girl had shot him.

In the video below, The OC’s infamous Season Two finale is called upon as it saw a key character being shot with the same song playing to dramatize the moment.

As it turns out, Nick’s death was a decision made by actor Frank Dillane who asked to exit the show in its third season.

The decision “actually goes back to season three, before Ian and I even came aboard. Frank Dillane had asked the producers and AMC if he could leave the show, because he wanted to pursue other opportunities,” new co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told THR. “One of the first things we were tasked with when we came on to run season four was to really find a story that would give Nick a fitting sendoff. He’s been with the show from day one, so it was very important to us and to Frank to find a death for him that was emotional and one that would ripple forward throughout the storytelling.”

“We should say that Frank has been amazing to work with,” co-showrunner Ian Goldberg added. We’re big fans of his work as this character over the first three seasons. He was really receptive when we pitched him our idea for how he was going to close out Nick’s story. We think he played it beautifully. He understood the emotional ramifications of it. He was very complimentary, and has been great about the whole thing.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.