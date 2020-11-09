Fear The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Honey

The episode opens up with Dwight and Sherry spending some time together. She is reading all of the letters that she left notes for him. He takes his final bit of medicine to fight th bubonic plague. He explains how these notes have kept him going. He gets a radio call disrupting them, requesting they come back with tapes for Virginia. The Ranger tells him he is not allowed to look off-map but he declares he better report back in 48 hours. Dwight thinks Al is missing. Instead of looking for Al, he wants to make Ginny think they are dead. She tells him that she can’t run away and leaves the room. Strange noises prompt him to grab his axe and investigate where she went. A person with a mask is standing outside the front door. He runs and suddenly more masked individuals capture him.

Fear the Walking Dead‘s opening credits take the screen, this time with Dwight and Sherry as the characters outlined.

Dwight has the bag taken off of his head. He sees that he is in a bowl at a skatepark. He gets the best of the one person who was holding him captive but is surrounded from above. Sherry comes in and tells him that everything is okay. She apologizes for the theatrics and explains these are people who are all Virginia’s outcasts. Al’s tapes make Sherry’s group believe that he is not trustworthy. One threatens to kill Althea, who is captive in another location. Another man arrives, he knows Dwight, and credits him for saving his life twice

Eventually, Al is released. the group trusts Dwight. They want to take down Sherry and blow up the SWAT van. Al explains that they can’t destroy the van but they should steal it, instead.

Later, the group rides out with masks on via horseback. They are following the SWAT truck. It is about 8 hours away from Lawton, according to the driver. One of the group breaks the radio antenna off of the van. They hug the side of the van to avoid its shots. Dwight climbs on to the side of the truck. Dwight successfully gets inside and kicks the driver out of his door, ultimately stopping the truck. They are worried that the man will get back to Virginia but a man on horseback found him and is riding up. It’s Morgan Jones.

Later, they discuss Morgan’s unexpected survival. “Somebody saved me,” he says of being shot by Virginia. He is not sure who. Morgan tries to catch up with everything and wants to know where Grace is but no luck yet.

Later, the group gets together at the skatepark. One man raises a glass to everyone and considers them all friends. Morgan explains he is glad he found all of these people. He is building a new community where Virginia can’t find them and he needs these people to do that. Sherry explains they are going to kill Virginia, so it doesn’t matter. Morgan references the Negan and Rick war, saying it took too long and too many lives. He wants to go about this differently and get their people out safely with a place to go. He pleads with everyone not to strike Virginia.

In their room, Sherry and Dwight debate the plan. Dwight wants to go with Morgan and Al. Sherry doesn’t. He refuses to leave without her.

The next day, Dwight and Sherry and Dwight’s old pal talk to Virginia’s Ranger. He claims not to know where Virginia will be. They throw some guts on him and then bring in the wolf which the group found. Dwight gets aggressive with his interrogation. He knows about Dwight from the tapes and mocks him. Dwight wants to unleash the dog on him but Sherry and Morgan stop him.

Later, Morgan tries to reason with Dwight and get him to delay the attack. Things get heated.Dwight wants to see Morgan’s safe place but he is skeptical of it being actually as Morgan describes it. Morgan insists he can’t let Dwight attack. Dwight sides with Sherry and says Morgan would side with Grace if this were her idea.

Dwight approaches the group. They want to send Dwight for his next check in with Virginia as a set up. He radios to say he found a community of 100 people and he wants Virginia to come be the first to se it.

Later, Sherry questions whether Dwight was going to let the dog kill the Ranger earlier. She wonders if Dwight is reverting back to th things he did at the Sanctuary to survive. Dwight says he is going to do what he has to as a means to protect his family. “When Virginia gets here, I’m gonna kill her myself,” he declares.

Dwight overhears Morgan and Al planning to destroy the van and Dwight’s plan. Others come in and surround Morgan and Al. They lock Al and Morgan away. Dwight apologizes but then takes it back. The group takes Dwight’s gun and sends him into the lock up with Al and Morgan because Sherry insists he can’t become the person he uses to be.

Later, Sherry and her group set up the van to attack in the woods. Virginia is said to be 10 minutes out.

Dwight sits and thinks about how he was wrong. Morgan shares that he has realized his method of enforcing his beliefs on everyone else was also wrong. Dwight starts to get himself free. He is “making sure [Sherry] doesn’t have to go through what we did.”

Meanwhile, Sherry is getting ready to pull the lever in the SWAT van and open fire. Dwight bursts into the van and encourages her not to open fire. Virginia is not with th group which has come out to this location. Dwight levels with Sherry and encourages her not to open fire. Sherry struggles with the decision but ultimately does not open fire. She lashes out at Dwight, yelling at him, “You had to make it hard!”

Later, Dwight questions Sherry about what Ginny did to her. Sherry explains this was never about Ginny. “This is about Negan,” Dwight realizes.

“I could’ve done something a hundred times and I didn’t,” Sherry says. Dwight assures her that everything is alright. They can’t change the past. They shouldn’t change themselves. He won’t stand by and watch something bad happen or watch her make bad decisions. She tells him to leave, in that case. He does.

in the skatepark, Dwight sees the wolf. He frees it.

Dwight meets with Al and Morgan. They encourage him to go with them. Morgan promises they are going to take out Ginny, needing more than just the van. “You found your way back to her,” Al says. “She’ll find her way back to you.” They ultimately set up some walkers to look like Al and Dwight, leaving them for the rangers to find. Al has people she wants Morgan to meet.

Outside of downtown, Morgan is introduced to the people from the building downtown. Morgan tells everyone that the place where they will be going will require ‘quite a bit of work.” Everyone is in.