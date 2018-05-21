‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: Just in Case

A man scavenges a gas station, taking supplies ranging from wires to lights. On the way out, he takes the bell on the door. As he is about to load up his truck, the sound of a gun cocking startles him. John knows they have “a particular person in common” and encourages the man to go for his gun if he wants to. He holsters his and let’s the man turn around, but suggests he answer a question, instead.

Morgan steps out, encouraging the man to cooperate. Still, he goes for his gun, but gets his finger shot off. John simply wants answers.

Fear the Walking Dead‘s opening credits play.

Alicia and her gang ride with Althea. Alicia has questions about Althea’s truck but she doesn’t want to answer them, slamming the brakes to shut her down. “My guns aren’t for hire and my bullets aren’t for sale,” Althea says. She claims she has watched people fight it out in the past. Luciana says she can ask whatever she wants as long as she gets them to their destination.

Morgan and John start interrogating the man. John finds a map similar to ones the Vultures carry. John begins interrogating the man intensely about Naomi, pointing the gun at his head. He insists he doesn’t know anything. Morgan gets the man freed and tells him to warn his people that Alicia’s group is headed there to kill them.

John hands over his guns, thinking it’s best for Morgan to hold them. John wants to find the men and learn more about how Naomi died.

The timeline jumps to “BEFORE.” Naomi is removing shrapnel from Alicia’s arm. Madison enters and tells them their food will only last so long but with an optimistic tone. Alicia heads out and Madison thanks Naomi. They have no choice but to go out again tomorrow. Naomi looks at her bloody medical strips, slightly reminiscent of John.

Elsewhere, Strand, Nick, Luciana and Cole plot. He lies about where he found his truck full of food. Cole is uneasy about Strand’s lie but he ultimately realizes he should be thanking Strand for showing him who he really is. Cole is only keeping the secret out of fear regarding what Strand was going to do. Madison asks if Strand is okay and he expresses food concerns. She, however, has some alcohol and they head upstairs to have a few drinks.

Strand and Madison talk high above the baseball stadium’s outfield. They look out at the Vulture’s who have classical music playing. Strand questions why Madison helped him. “I know who you are, Victor,” she explains. “That and I really like drinking with you.”

At the gate, Naomi is attempting to leave but a woman has a rifle pointed at her. Madison says she could leave whenever she wanted and take the truck. Naomi explains she knows of a place that might have seeds and food, it’s a military base. The group wants to ride along with her but only Madison and Strand go.

Night falls and the truck rolls down empty streets until they come across a motel. They investigate the location, putting down some walkers, and bodies who seems to have killed each other over cans of beans.

After settling down, Naomi is asked about where they’re headed. It’s an abandoned FEMA shelter she used to stay in but doesn’t want to think about very much. “No one would see this place and want to go in for anything,” Naomi said. “I wasn’t leaving to go get seeds when Viv caught me…I was gonna leave the map behind when I closed the gate in case you wanted to go.” She agrees with Victor’s claim that she is a coward.

Strand takes the keys and everyone gets some sleep.

In the morning, Madison sees that Naomi is gone. She has hotwired a car and head out on her own. Shortly after, she arrives at the FEMA location on her own. The doors are changed shut. On the other side, a massive herd piles against the glass.

Back at the motel, Madison and Victor debate going after Naomi. Strand reveals that he had planned his own escape and claims people don’t change. “When press, when cornered, the artifice falls and the curtain drops,” he says. “They always show you who they really are.”

Madison questions what he wants at this point and starts to head out.

At the FEMA location, Naomi heads straight to a box of guns. She finds a note pad in it, filled with medical instructions. She ultithe flooately takes a set of keys labeled “J.I.D.” and heads out, sneaking past the herd. On the floor, a dead body catches her attention. She pauses, looking at painted handprints on the fridge, and collapses. The noise brings the herd. She sprints to the back, finding the refuge area. She never shoots, despite being surrounded. Instead, she climbs to the ceiling as the herd waits below her. “I’m so sorry,” she says to them.

Later, Madison and Strand find Naomi hiding in the FEMA location. They want to help but she tosses them keys and tells them to head out but Strand thinks he can get to her.

Together, they lure the herd away, while Strand fixes a way for her to escape with a rope. She climbs over to them, hoisted above the walkers. After she makes it, they rush out and lock the door behind them. Outside, Naomi explains she felt an obligation to be in there. She once thought this place could be safe for her and her daughter. Naomi becomes emotional, explaining her daughter’s name was Rose, and Rose’s father died right when the world fell.

A woman named Ellen taught her how to survive with “J.I.C.” classes, which stands for “Just in Case.” She wasn’t prepared, though. One day, Rose had a cough and needed antibiotics. She hid her in a pantry behind the food court. She found amoxycillin but by the time she got back her daughter had passed. The dead didn’t get her, the illness did. She turned while she was gone and then everyone else did, too. “I did this,” Naomi claims. “I couldn’t run from it any longer. He wouldn’t let me.”

Strand and Naomi leave Madison sitting there with her thoughts. Outside, Naomi puts a walker down. She knew her. Strand, later, comforts her and tells her she did what life was telling her to do. “This one, she taught me something else,” he says. “That we could start over. We all can.”

At the baseball stadium, Nick and Alicia approach Mel and the Vultures. The truck full of FEMA supplies start to head to the stadium. They tell him they’re all stocked up and they’re going to rebuild. Mel orders his people to back it up.

Madison arrives, gleefully waving at Mel. “You be careful Madison,” he tells her through the window. “In my experience, the really bad stuff, you never see it coming.” Madison’s convoy of supplies enters the stadium as the Vultures roll out. Nick happily hands out supplies in the diamond.

As Madison turn off her truck, she sees the label on the keys.

Strand greets Cole, who gives him credit. Strand, however, dishes credit to Madison and says he didn’t actually tell him who he is. Strand wants to talk to Madison but she says, “We won today, you’re a big part of it. Let’s leave it at that.”

Atop the stadium, Madison scouts the surroundings as the sun sets. She is greeted by Alicia but dishes out orders. “Grab some rations, a few medical supplies, a couple of rifles, and put them in a Land Rover. Park it at the back of the motor pool and, Alicia, keep it quiet. No one needs to know.” Alicia questions it but Madison insists, “Just in case.”

In the “NOW,” Alicia, Strand, and Luciana prep for a Vulture’s arrival. Althea is filming the whole thing.

John and Morgan hop out of a truck. Morgan yells out that he came to talk. They’re on a horse track. John asks Al for help but she simply spectates. Morgan explains the Vultures are not coming. He found them and told them to stay away. Morgan tries to explain that they don’t have to do this and he should’ve explained it to Nick. He claims what they’re doing will only make things worse.

Strand, however, sees the Vulture convoy arriving at the race track.

There’s a standoff, as Mel emerges from the bus, as do several others with their guns drawn.

“Hey,” Mel says. “Which one of them told you they’d be here?” A man indicates it was Morgan.

“I’m sorry about your brother,” he tells Alicia.

“I’m not sorry about yours,” she says.

Morgan stands between everyone. “It doesn’t have to go this way,” he tries. Mel and Alicia insist it does have to go this way. From the group’s back side, the Land Rover arrives, and Naomi emerges. John is shocked to see her. Alicia is infuriated by John greeting her and turns, firing her gun. She shoots John, Morgan rushes to him, and Laura kneels beside him.