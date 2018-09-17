‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: MM 54

A woman stumbles near mile marker 54 on the highway. She comes across a man impaled in his car. She gets inside to tell him he is going to be okay. It is the woman who is currently fighting Morgan’s group. As he bleeds out, she optimistically waits for someone to come and help them, but he is not as optimistic as Martha. One by one, several cars zip past her and she is left waiting by the car where the man bleeds out.

Suddenly, a walker emerges from the woods. She learns to kill it with a rake. Back in the car, she sheds tears, realizing he is going to die. The two were married.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Night falls and she breaks down by the car. The next day, she sits by the car repeating, “Someone will come.” Her husband, however, ha reanimated in the car. Shewraps her hand to grab a piece of glass with which she puts him down.

Later, she buries him nearby, sobbing throughout the process. She starts to lose her mind, talking to herself, crying, laughing, and struggling.

Another day, a truck drops a box on the highway near the dead walker. A woman placed it there. Martha approaches with a stick in hand. The woman offers fresh clothe, food, or water. She explains she likes to help people. Martha, however, criticizes the grammar on the box, explaining she was an English teacher. The woman goes by Stevie, and thanks Martha for the help. Martha, however, doesn’t help. She jabs her stick into the woman’s throat.

At various ten mile markers, Martha uses walkers to kill the people who are trying to help others. One man asks why she is doing this. She insists it’s because people need to learn to care for themselves and help makes them weak. She, however, is looking for Polar Bear.

Over the radio, she connects with Morgan Jones, back when he accidentally arrived in Mississippi.

The Fear the Walking Dead opening credits play.

Continued

In the present, Morgan’s group recovers from the gunfire. Gas is leaking near them. Sarah has been shot in the arm.

The truck looped around but parks instead of shooting. Morgan takes a look outside through one of the bullet holes. Wendell hops out to take a look, lowering himself from the truck with a pre-made lever system. His wheelchair, however, has been ruined.

When the groups emerges, Althea sprints to her truck. Walker Quinn emerges. Al is tossed aside. Quinn gets on top of June. Morgan tries to reason with her. Wendell fires a shot, hitting Martha. The truck, however, is now on fire from the front end. Sarah and Jim hop out. It erupts in an explosion. Wendell is nearby when the whole truck explodes. Morgan is devastated to lose the supplies.

Walkers emerge from the woods. Martha closes the door to the truck and drives off. Sarah helps Wendell and the group gets moving.

Continue

Alicia and Charlie come upon the burnt up truck. They’re searching for them but only see dead bodies which aren’t them. Alicia starts to look at a map. She declares they are most likely east and starts in that direction.

Elsewhere, Sarah and Morgan see a herd of walkers coming up the road they are now on. The group walks up the street with Jim pulling Wendell. Al and Luciana are in bad shape, just as Morgan finds a hospital. Jim wants to keep moving but Morgan insists they won’t ever get ahead of them. The group declares he is wrong for abandoning them but he blames Morgan for their situation.

They all head up the road toward a city skyline.

Continued

In the hospital, June has taken care of everyone and turns her attention to Morgan. He declares they can’t stay here very long.

Wendell, Sarah, and Althea clear the halls and rooms. Wendell has a new wheelchair. Through a window, they can see the capitol building in Austin, Texas. Wendell explains that when he was 10, he pushed someone out of the way of a car to protect them. Since then, he’s been paralyzed. Al questions how it changed him. It made him want to help people more. He tried to join the Marines but got laughed at. They wouldn’t file his application.

“Bad s— happens when you try to help people,” Althea declares.

Continued

Alicia and Charlie’s car has ran out of gas. Alicia declares she is going to take Charlie to Galveston. She’s never been the beach, so she’s going to get her there.

Back at the hospital, Jim and Morgan have barricaded the doors. Jim starts to apologize but the barricade isn’t holding and the herd breaks in. Morgan warns everyone that they need to leave. He declares the right move is to go up to get away from the walkers.

After finding a safe floor, it’s time to ensure the other stairwells are secure.

Althea and Sarah navigate a hall together. Al starts asking Sarah why she walked from the marines and it’s because she “didn’t agree with their code of conduct.”

Luciana radios to Morgan that the barricade is not going to hold. He insists everyone get up to the roof. Al and Sarah head out to look for the elevators.

Jim gets caught by a walker and is forced tom improvise to get his first walker kill. He narrowly survives. Luciana is calling for quick help. Al sends Sarah to be with her brother, saying she knows that the time when they can’t be together is harder than she thinks.

Continued

Luciana’s group flees the doors. Everyone meets up at the elevators. Althea almost has the generators on and walkers are closing in. The lights come on and everyone hops in the elevator as the walkers crowd the closing door.

On the roof, Morgan sees that there are no walkers. He only sees a devastated and destroyed Austin.

As Jim has some blood on him, June comes to realize that he has been bitten. Jim storms off, realizing his death is imminent. Off to the side, with the Austin, Texas skyline in the background, June asks Morgan what is next. He laughs, unsure of what to do next. She, however, is confident that he will figure it out.

Elsewhere, Charlie and Alicia debate whether or not they should look for Morgan and the rest of the group. Alicia insists there are too many scenarios where people are dead or end up dead when they search for them. She is insistent on getting Charlie to Galveston because it would be “good.” She just needs something to be good. Charlie agrees.

They hear something in the distance and come across a flooded area. Charlie insists this is their beach before stumbling upons John Dorie’s hat. Together, they see something which makes them happy.