Fear the Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: You’re Still Here

The episode starts with Alicia looking at the trees with marking reminding her of her mother Madison. “If you’re reading this, you’re still here,” they say, prompting her to wonder where the person marking the trees is. She ends up getting ambushed by a couple of walkers but Strand bails her out. She won’t kill zombies anymore.

The Fear the Walking Dead opening credits play.

Later, Strand questions why Alicia is searching for the person marking the trees. She’s not even sure. She gets a radio signal from a man who knows who she is. Wes is calling out to them. He has seen the tapes and says they owe him a ride.

Later, they find him, and help tow his bike. He explains that people shot up his bike. They know it’s Logan and they can’t stay because of him.

Elsewhere, Althea and Morgan are in a bank taking out walkers. She knows the safe’s combo from interviewing the bank’s manager. She is hiding tapes in it to preserve them.

Wes questions Strand and Alicia’s plans to help people. Wes is much more pessimistic than the rest of the group.

Elsewhere, walkers are eating a dead bull as the truck drives by. They pull up to a police department. Wes calls it home. Wes finds a man and chases him out, shooting. The man steals Strand’s truck and takes off.

Later, Strand Wes work together to take down incoming walkers. They only have riot gear and not bullets so they rush inside.

Later, Wes reveals he was trying to take something from the man who he chased. He lied about having a brother. The man tried to rob him. Strand and Alicia elect to go find him.

Morgan and Althea drive down the street but come to a roadblock bt Logan. Logan declares they have to retrieve fuel for them and tell where the oil fields are. Morgan tries to reason with him. Logan tells Morgan that helping other people won’t be able to help him feel better about not helping his wife and son. Morgan confronts him but has to back off when Logan’s men point guns.

In the offices of the police station, Wes insists he is going to have to kill someone. Alicia tries to reason with him but Wes is standoffish. He reveals his brother died and now he believes if they don’t kill they will get killed.

Alicia is going to try to get out despite the walker herd surrounding them. Wes volunteers to help her. From the outside, he uses his gun to lure the walkers away from the door. Alicia looks for keys to a car as a walker breaks through the glass. Alicia approaches it but can’t kill it. Strand, barely able to see, puts it down for her. Wes gets the others.

Elsewhere, Morgan is frustrated about Logan’s comments. Althea feels bad for putting his info on the tapes. They’re on their way to Strand and Alicia.

Meanwhile, Wes finds the guy he shot and thinks he’s a walker. He isn’t and he tackles Wes, choking him. Alicia and Strand run to him but Wes stabs him in the chest. Wes wants his “manuscript.” It’s in the man’s bag. The man dies complimenting Wes’ writing.

Wes shares some more dark perspective of people, countering Alicia’s new found optimism. He also leaves his book behind. “He died for it,” he says. “He can keep it.”

Later, the group is reunited and they’re burying the man who took the book.

Alicia is reading it and finds the same words at the end of the script that are written on the trees. She realizes Wes has been painting the trees. She decides to start painting trees.

Wes ends up seeing his message written on one of the trees.

Alicia meanwhile paints an angel on a tree, getting compliments from Strand, and being able to finally kill again. She decides to write her own message: “No one’s gone until they’re gone.”

The message inspires Morgan to open up to Althea.

In the night, Logan and his people break into the bank vault. He wants to watch the tapes to find out where the oil fields are.