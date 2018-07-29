‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Renewed for Season 5

AMC has officially renewed The Walking Dead spinoff Fear The Walking Dead for a fifth season, AMC announced Saturday (via THR).

“In an environment where viewer choice is almost unlimited, the success of these shows is especially meaningful, with characters and stories that our viewers connect with and return to season after season,” said AMC president of originals David Madden. “It’s a privilege to continue collaborating with and sharing the vision of the talented creatives behind these series, and we’re excited to start exploring the next chapter in the lives of these unique and complex characters.”

Fear‘s renewal comes days ahead of its August 12 mid-season premiere, resuming its fourth season after a dramatic shake-up both onscreen and off: Scott Gimple, five-season showrunner on the flagship series, was elevated by the network to Chief Creative Officer for the entire Walking Dead brand, allowing him an executive producer credit on the spinoff.

Fear co-creator and seasons 1—3 showrunner Dave Erickson stepped down from his role and Once Upon a Time executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg were installed as new season 4 showrunners. Gimple brought with him longtime Walking Dead star Lennie James, whose staff-wielding Morgan has since supplanted Kim Dickens’ Madison Clark as the new top-billed series lead.

Following the departures of both series veterans Dickens and Frank Dillane — whose recovering drug addict Nick Clark was killed off early on this season — stars Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia), Colman Domingo (Victor Strand) and Danay García (Luciana) remain on as part of an established cast since merged with James and franchise newcomers Garret Dillahunt (John Dorie), Maggie Grace (Althea), and Jenna Elfman (June).

The cast will expand further in the back half of season 4, with roles for new cast members Mo Collins (Parks and Recreation), Aaron Stanford (12 Monkeys), Stephen Henderson (Lady Bird), Daryl Mitchell (NCIS: New Orleans) and Tonya Pinkins (Gotham).

The first half of season four began with one figure huddled around a campfire, and ended with nine. Characters who started their journeys in isolation collided with each other in unexpected ways and found themselves in one of the last places they ever expected to be…together. In the back half of the season they will explore who they are now – as individuals and as part of the greater group – and how they will forge ahead. They will find themselves pitted against new adversaries – human, walker, and even nature itself. Theirs will be a journey wrought with danger, love, heartbreak, loss, and ultimately, hope.

Fear The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its mid-season premiere Sunday, August 12. AMC has yet to mark a release date for season 5.