‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Crossover Season Premiere Date Announced

Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season will directly follow The Walking Dead‘s eighth season by premiering on April 15.

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season Four premiere will air directly after The Walking Dead Season Eight’s finale episode. The Walking Dead will conclude its All Out War arc with Episode 8×16 airing on April 15, 2018 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead‘s Episode 4×01 will follow it at 10 pm ET before shifting to its 9 pm ET slot in the following episodes.

Fear the Walking Dead will likely be a direct continuation of one aspect of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season, in the form of Morgan Jones‘ story. The character is set to jump from one show to another, with Lennie James telling ComicBook.com the events of the coming The Walking Dead episodes will “springboard” his character to the sibling series.

“The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they’re navigating, it’s not really a spoiler alert, but the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting,” James said. “The springboard that goes from The Walking Dead to Fear is a real… He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.”

James is not the only piece of The Walking Dead joining Fear for its fourth batch of episodes. Former showrunner of The Walking Dead Scott Gimple will join the series as an executive producer as his role within the shows shifts to Chief Content Officer, overseeing the Dead universe as a whole. Replacing Dave Erickson as showrunner is the team of Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.