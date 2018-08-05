‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Star Alycia Debnam-Carey Says Alicia Doesn’t Need Another Love Interest

A new love interest is “unlikely” for Alicia Clark as she continues to navigate the fallout from the devastating losses of brother Nick and mother Madison, says actress Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Asked during a Q&A session with Facebook Live Argentina if Alicia will find real love in the zombie apocalypse, Debnam-Carey answered, “She’s had a lot of love, that’s the thing.”

There was boyfriend Matt, who suffered a walker bite early on in the initial stages of the outbreak, ultimately succumbing to the resulting fever and perishing off-screen. During the group’s time at sea in season 2, there was a flirtation with radio pen pal and “catfish” Jack Kipling, and Alicia entered into a romantic relationship in season 3 with Jake Otto during the Clark’s stay at the Broke Jaw Ranch.

Following Jake’s death and the group’s subsequent relocation to Texas, Alicia remained unattached and is likely to stay that way for the foreseeable future: Alicia, now the last-surviving member of the Clark clan, will have to weather her own storm as she continues to survive in the apocalypse without her family.

“I mean, I’m happy that Alicia doesn’t have to have a relationship at this point. I think she’s lost so much that it’s probably unlikely at this point as [the only thing on] her mind is just trying to get out of this pit of despair,” Debnam-Carey said. “She’s like, ‘I don’t need anything, ’cause that just means there’s more to lose.’”

The back half of Fear season 4 will remove Alicia from even close long-term allies Strand (Colman Domingo) and Luciana (Danay García) as she attempts to figure things out.

“We’ve seen her in a really really dark place in the first half, and I can just say it’s only going to get worse. She’s the only remaining Clark. She’s the only person from the pilot still here,” Debnam-Carey told ET at San Diego Comic-Con.

“She, I think, has had one of the biggest transformations out of anyone. She’s gone from a teenage girl, just a regular teenage girl, to now — her entire family is gone and she’s a warrior in the apocalypse. There’s some interesting stuff for her coming up, but we really just get to see her on her own completely.”

Fear The Walking Dead returns with its mid-season premiere Sunday, August 12 on AMC.