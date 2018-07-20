‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4B Trailer Released

AMC has released the official trailer for the back half of Fear the Walking Dead Season Four.

The trailer shows the group in the aftermath of their feud with Mel and his Vultures, as they continue their journey across the United States. What started in Los Angeles, included a trip to Mexico, and ended up in Texas will soon expand to Mississippi and beyond. Much of the back half of Fear the Walking Dead Season Four will see the group scattered in the aftermath of a severe hurricane.

Where the Mid-Season Four finale left off with fans learning Madison’s fate at the baseball stadium, the coming episodes will deal heavily with her death’s impact on the surviving characters.

“Yes, Madison’s story came to an end,” Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss said. “And for us, the story was about her sacrifice and her act of heroism. And we saw it recounted through the eyes of Alicia, of Strand, of Luciana. And for us it was really about that moment, and those last words that she said to her. And that is why that is the last image we see of Madison, as opposed to seeing the walkers ascending on her, as they’re going up in flames.”

Like Carl’s death in The Walking Dead‘s most recent, Madison’s death will have a major ripple effect on the eight episodes which follow it.

“The back half of the season is gonna to answer a lot of those questions,” Chambliss said. “It’s going to be a story about all these characters, who were united by Madison. Who were united by their then quest for revenge, really asking themselves, ‘What’s next? How do we move on from this? How do we reconcile all the dark things we did with what Madison wanted for us?’ So, without getting into too many details, we’ll just say that really is about the story, going forward.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC starting again with its Mid-Season Four premiere on August 12.