Fear The Walking Dead Season 5 Episode 7: Still Standing

AMC will air the seventh episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fifth season on Sunday night. The episode is the penultimate episode of the first half of Fear the Walking Dead Season Five. The mid-season five finale will air in one week before a three week hiatus leading to the final eight episodes of the season.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×07 is titled, “Still Standing.” The official synopsis for Still Standing reads, “Strand and Charlie seek safety. Dorie helps Dwight on his quest. Morgan stays focused on the greater mission. Elsewhere, Alicia refuses to give up.”

Sunday night’s episode will pick up where last week’s left off, as Strand and Charlie find themselves in trouble after an adventure to retrieve the plane propellers they needed. Having used a hot air balloon to transport them, the aircraft crashed and left them in a dangerous position surrounded by walkers. Morgan and Alicia were last seen trying to head in their direction to help.

Fear the Walking Dead will have a panel at San Diego Comic Con on Friday, where it will likely reveal a trailer looking at the episodes remaining in Season Five. As the show moves toward developing a centralized villain, the group will face an individual introduced earlier in the season, as their journey back to the truck stop and warehouse brings them face to face with a new foe.

With the mystery of the helicopter group now being a thing of the past for Fear the Walking Dead, it will start to focus on its own story and its characters rather than the extended universe’s mystery of Rick Grimes’ location. Dwight will continue to be a factor, as his relationship with John Dorie becomes strained following John’s lie about Sherry’s letter to Dwight.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.